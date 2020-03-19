The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 78, according to numbers released this afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health, an increase of 27 cases from 24 hours before.
Four new cases were reported in Madison County this afternoon.
No fatalities related to the virus were reported, and no one from Morgan or Lawrence counties tested positive for the new coronavirus. One case from Limestone County had been reported previously.
The increases came as the state issued an order today designed to slow the spread of the virus. The order, which applies to all counties in the state, requires:
• All preschools and child care centers to close beginning Thursday. Alabama had already closed public schools until April 6.
• All beaches in the state, whether private or public, to close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
• All restaurants to end on-site dining, although takeout and delivery may continue.
• All gatherings of 25 people or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people, are prohibited.
• All nursing homes and hospitals will restrict visitation.
• All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
The order lasts until April 5.
The breakdown by county of COVID-19 cases reported by ADPH this afternoon, and the increase from Wednesday afternoon:
Jefferson: 34 (+9)
Lee: 10 (+2)
Shelby: 9 (+5)
Elmore: 5 (+1)
Madison: 5 (+4)
Tuscaloosa: 4 (+1)
Montgomery: 3 (+1)
Baldwin: 1 (unchanged)
Calhoun: 1 (unchanged)
Chambers: 1 (+1)
Limestone: 1 (unchanged)
Mobile: 1 (+1)
St. Clair: 1 (unchanged)
Talladega: 1 (+1)
Walker: 1 (+1)
Total: 78
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.