The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 51, according to numbers released this afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health, an increase of 12 from 24 hours before.
No fatalities related to the virus were reported, and no one from Morgan or Lawrence counties tested positive for the new coronavirus. One case from Limestone County had been reported previously.
Huntsville Hospital set up a screening facility today at 120 Governors Drive. The clinic is designed for people who are 6-years-old or older who exhibit upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza; sore throat; strep throat; fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19. Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if their exam indicates it is warranted.
Registration information is collected while patients remains in the car, and they remain in the car until they are contacted by cellphone when it’s time to come inside for evaluation.
Patients should bring with them a photo ID, insurance card and cellphone.
The clinic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The breakdown by county of COVID-19 cases reported by ADPH this afternoon, and the increase from Tuesday afternoon:
Jefferson: 25 (+4)
Lee: 8 (+5)
Elmore: 4 (+2)
Shelby: 4 (unchanged)
Tuscaloosa: 3 (unchanged)
Montgomery: 2 (unchanged)
Baldwin: 1 (unchanged)
Calhoun: 1 (+1)
Limestone: 1 (unchanged)
Madison: 1 (unchanged)
St. Clair: 1 (unchanged)
Total: 51 (+12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.