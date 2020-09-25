Alabama health officials say COVID-19 is likely being under-reported, due to false negatives for rapid tests, health care providers not reporting cases to the state, and people avoiding testing because they don’t want to be placed in isolation or quarantine.
“I’m not saying this to be frightening, but the numbers are probably underestimated,” Judy Smith, public health administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said this week.
While many health care providers continue to offer lab-evaluated COVID-19 tests, Smith said point-of-care tests that yield results in as few as 15 minutes have become more popular in recent months.
"A lot of those are not getting reported to the state,” Smith said at a news conference.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers on Thursday said while major labs running COVID-19 tests have mechanisms in place for reporting test results, and hospitals are familiar with reporting procedures, some urgent care clinics and pharmacies running rapid tests are not reporting their test results.
“Some entities have not ever been accustomed to reporting those notifiable diseases to the health department because it was not something that they did,” Landers said.
Landers said the ADPH is working with health care providers to remind them of reporting requirements. She said both positive and negative test results are essential information so the ADPH can accurately report the percentage of tests that are positive.
ADPH needs to know of positive test results not just to determine trends, but to initiate contact tracing and quarantines.
Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care spokeswoman Amy Thomas said all of its clinics, including one in Decatur, send daily reports to the ADPH, including both positive and negative cases of COVID-19.
“As of recent, reporting counts were only required for positive tests …. As requested by ADPH, we will now also be reporting negative test counts,” she said.
--
False negatives
Smith said about 20% of rapid tests that come back negative are actually positive. As a result, Landers said negative rapid test results often need to be investigated further to rule out COVID-19. However, false positives are rare.
"If it's positive, it's positive," Landers said.
Landers said some false negatives come from individuals getting tested too early, since COVID-19 may not show up on a test until a few days after someone is exposed to the virus. This issue can occur regardless of the type of test used.
“You really cannot test yourself out of quarantine. If you are in contact with someone, and go ahead and get a test the next day, that’s really not going to be very useful,” she said.
Landers said close contacts of someone with COVID-19 should be tested between the fourth and seventh day after contact.
--
Test avoidance
Smith said some people are not getting tested, despite having symptoms or being exposed to the virus, because they don’t want to miss sports, school or work.
“Is it worth it for the long-range price? I can tell you up front, you ask the folks in the hospital and they’ll tell you up front, ‘No, it’s not worth it,’” Smith said. “You certainly don’t want to be a person who creates that problem so that somebody else does have to suffer like that.”
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said he is not aware of any students who have knowingly attended school or extracurricular activities despite having symptoms of COVID-19 or otherwise violating the schools' coronavirus protocols.
“We don’t have one coach out there that would risk shutting everything down by hiding (a positive case),” he said.
Satterfield said the district would have higher rates of COVID-19 if students were attending school and extracurricular activities in violation of district policy.
As of Thursday, the district had four active positive cases of the virus, and approximately 150 faculty and students in quarantine.
Satterfield said the district recently issued a reminder to faculty and staff to remain diligent with screening students for signs of illness each morning. Students are asked to give a thumbs-up, or verbally confirm they feel well, before starting school each day. He said there have been instances of teachers forgetting to do the screenings.
Quarantines can be frustrating for students and their families, Satterfield said, but the district's stringent procedures have enabled schools to stay open since they reopened Aug. 12.
"Do I like it? No, but it seems to be working, and it’s better than the alternatives,” he said.
--
Deaths
While new cases per day have remained relatively flat in Morgan and Lawrence counties, cases in Limestone are trending upward, and all three counties have had COVID-19 deaths reported in recent days.
Limestone County experienced its largest number of reported new cases — 30 — in almost seven weeks Thursday. Three new deaths, two from Morgan County and one from Limestone County, were reported Thursday, and two were reported Wednesday in Lawrence County.
As of Thursday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 23 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, including five in intensive care and three on ventilators. That's down from a high of 53 confirmed or suspected cases on July 20. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 11 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients Thursday, including four in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
