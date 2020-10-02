Lawrence and Limestone counties moved to lower COVID-19 risk levels this week after the Alabama Department of Public Health had last week designated both counties “very high risk” for transmission of the virus, and Morgan County remained at "low risk."
After two weeks coded red for “very high risk,” Limestone County is now orange for “high risk” of COVID-19 spread. Three weeks ago, the county was coded green for “low risk.”
According to the ADPH COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard, there is a lag between when testing data are first reported and when the risk level is updated “to allow for completeness in reporting.” As a result, counties can move between risk levels on a weekly basis, sometimes jumping from green to red in one week. The ADPH releases new risk assessments each Friday.
Lawrence County is designated yellow for “moderate risk,” and Morgan County has remained “low risk” for eight consecutive weeks. It was coded yellow, for “moderate risk,” Aug. 7, and has been green since Aug. 14.
The ADPH assesses risk level based on multiple factors, including how long the daily count of COVID-19 has been decreasing, or if the cases per day have been rising. Additional factors include the number of tests being administered, whether the percentage of tests yielding positive results is declining, and whether the number of doctor’s office visits for symptoms associated with COVID-19 are declining.
