Even as nine Morgan County residents were reported Wednesday as dying of COVID-19, Decatur Morgan Hospital is out of first-dose vaccines and the state health department reported a more contagious and possibly more deadly strain of the new coronavirus has for the first time been detected in Alabama.
The county has only surpassed Wednesday’s reported death toll twice during the pandemic, with 10 deaths reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health on both Jan. 21 and Jan. 6.
To date, 154 Morgan County residents have been reported as dying of COVID-19.
The most promising developments in reducing infections and thus deaths are the two authorized vaccines, but Decatur Morgan Hospital administered its last dose on Tuesday, except for the booster doses which are being held in reserve. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require an initial dose followed by a booster dose either four weeks or three weeks later.
The Morgan County Health Department still has vaccine available, and ADPH Northern District Administrator Judy Smith on Wednesday evening said the Health Department will accept walk-ins instead of appointments today and for the rest of the week, provided supplies last.
Decatur Morgan has received a single shipment of 1,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine since the vaccines were authorized, and it exhausted the shipment on health care workers, first responders and people 75 and older.
On Wednesday, the hospital administered vaccines only to those who were due for their booster shot.
“We are not going to give out any more first shots until we get another shipment,” said Noel Lovelace, the hospital’s director of development. “We don’t know when that’s going to be. If you have already received your first dose, your second dose is in reserve. Anyone who has received their first dose will receive their second dose as already scheduled.”
Lovelace and Decatur Morgan CEO Kelli Powers both said they do not know why the hospital has not received additional doses, which are allocated by the state.
“We are diligently trying to find out when we are going to get another shipment. We put in a request for 1,200 more doses. We’ve put in a request for 1,200 doses each of the last three weeks,” Lovelace said.
“We just don’t understand why we haven’t gotten more,” Powers said. “There’s a great need here in Morgan County.”
She said the lack of vaccine shipments is especially disturbing because the hospital has the ability to efficiently administer the vaccine.
“We set up at Parkway a great vaccination clinic. We can vaccinate up to 500 doses per day there. We’re just sitting here with all that infrastructure and no vaccine, so it is very frustrating,” Powers said.
Smith on Wednesday evening said she expects Decatur Morgan to get a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.
“Oh really?” said Powers. “We didn’t know that. That’s news to me.”
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines must be stored at freezing temperatures, but the Pfizer vaccine requires ultralow temperatures of negative 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Even before the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, Powers had ordered an ultracold freezer.
She said Wednesday the freezer has gone unused since early December because the hospital’s sole vaccine shipment was Moderna.
Powers said more Pfizer vaccine is available in the state because it requires the ultracold storage. She said she hopes the shipment comes in, but it will add some logistical challenges given that the doses the hospital has administered thus far have been Moderna.
“The thing is you can’t mix them," she said. "You have to be really careful that if you’re a Moderna site, everybody gets the second Moderna shot. Once you start giving both, you don’t want to give somebody the wrong second dose.”
Powers said she believes more than 5,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine would fit in the hospital’s freezer.
---
COVID variant
Vaccinating people as quickly as possible became even more urgent Wednesday when ADPH announced that a highly contagious variant of the new coronavirus has been identified in three Alabama residents. Two are from Montgomery and one is from Jefferson County. Two are children under 19, according to ADPH, and one is an adult.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variant B.1.1.7 — first detected in the United Kingdom — has now been detected in 25 states.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that preliminary research on the variant showed it to be 50% to 70% more contagious than the conventional strain and 30% deadlier. The CDC warned it could become the dominant strain in the United States by March.
“Obviously it being more transmissible is a concern,” Smith said, “but a bigger concern is how serious it is, how sick it makes people. We could take more spread if it didn’t put more people in the hospital and cause more people to die.”
She said available data indicates the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are effective against the variant.
ADPH on Wednesday said 736,700 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state and 280,608 have been administered. Some of the doses that have not been administered are designated as booster shots for people who have already received the initial shot.
