Staff at Limestone County Schools began receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots Wednesday, with Lawrence County Schools expecting to start today.
Most educators in the three Morgan County school systems are still waiting, with Decatur City Schools forced to cancel vaccine appointments this week after the Morgan County Health Department received an unexpectedly small number of doses.
“We’re using the supply we have been allocated to the very best of our abilities and are relentlessly advocating for more doses in our community,” said Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District Administrator Judy Smith.
She said she did not know when the Morgan County Health Department would receive more doses, although booster shots for those who already received their first dose are available. A new shipment of initial doses of vaccine will be available beginning today at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Limestone County teachers said the vaccination process went smoothly.
“It was very easy. I barely felt it,” said Mitzi Looney, a second grade teacher at Johnson Elementary and one of 36 Limestone County Schools staff to receive a shot Wednesday. “I had a little case of the nerves, but it was easier than the flu shot. I was excited to get the news we were able to get our shots so soon.”
Staffers from East Limestone High, Tanner High, Tanner Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Creekside Primary and Johnson Elementary rode three school buses to the Limestone County Health Department for the vaccination. Health Department workers administered the Moderna vaccine in the department's parking lot, and the educators will need to return March 3 for their second dose.
Corey Winters, a special education and math teacher at East Limestone, said receiving the vaccination will help make her home life safer for her daughter.
“I’m a little nervous about it because I don’t like shots, but they are part of life,” she said before the injection. “I have a daughter who is on a heart transplant waiting list so it’s kind of crucial that we get vaccinated in our house to keep her safe. We try really hard to keep germs out of our house. When she gets sick, it hits her much harder than the average kid.”
She added she knows of teachers and friends who are “terrified” to take the vaccine.
First-year educator Hannah Beck, a third grade teacher at Creekside Elementary, called the process “quick, painless and very organized.” She said getting the vaccination will allow her to feel more at ease around her parents, who are in their 50s.
Hundreds want vaccine
Bill Tribble, executive director of human resources and operations for Limestone County Schools, said about 600 of 1,150 staff members signed up to receive the vaccine and the process may take a month or two.
“We would like to see more names on the list and our list is open,” he said. “There are still some apprehensive about it. Maybe those who haven’t (signed up) will feel more comfortable seeing the vaccine is safe. I’d love to see our entire staff get vaccinated, but that’s not a realistic goal. I think about 80% of our staff will take it.
"It’s another layer of protection. We want all of staff members to go home safe every day.”
Looney also said she knows of a few teachers not interested in taking the vaccine. “That’s their personal preference,” she said. “I’m not going to try to persuade them.”
Tribble said the system has about 600 certified teachers who will be offered the vaccine first because they work closely with children.
“But today we had a bus driver and a couple of others receive a shot,” he said. “We’ll be getting 40 more doses (today) and Friday. This is a great morale booster for our staff. Maybe the end is in sight.”
Tribble said Limestone principals received guidance on who to recommend for initial vaccinations.
“First priority is our staff members around kids and our elderly staff members and some who might have critical needs,” he said. “We’ve got 140 bus drivers who are around kids every day. … Today things went really smooth, a great first day.”
He said some state school systems have been vaccinating teachers for “about two weeks.”
Fewer patients 75 and up
Limestone is the first school system in the area to receive widespread vaccinations. Daphne McElyea, a registered nurse and clinic supervisor with Limestone County Health Department, said the number of older people receiving vaccinations has waned in the county, which resulted in vaccine availability for school workers.
“Our 75 and over (age group) flow had slowed down, and we were able to get some of the school staff through,” she said. “Each school brought a school nurse and they are monitoring the staff members on the bus” after they receive shots.
Health Department workers said in addition to teachers, 29 people in the 65-74 age group also received vaccinations.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said his staff members will begin receiving vaccinations today.
“Our health department has received a limited number of vaccines for our teachers,” he said. “We are trying to work with schools because of staffing issues."
Wendy Lang, an Alabama Education Association representative for the school systems in Morgan County, said she knows Morgan’s turn is getting closer.
“AEA is working diligently to ensure all teachers in the three public systems in Morgan County get their shots expeditiously. I know it is all about supply and demand. The Alabama Department of Public Health will notify us. We’re ready.”
Decatur Morgan Hospital received a shipment of 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday and planned to reopen its appointment-only vaccine clinic at the Parkway campus today. To get on the waiting list, go to decaturmorganhospital.net and complete the form or call 256-973-2185.
New coronavirus cases have been trending down in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties, but the number of daily COVID-19 deaths reported by the ADPH is up.
While not all of the deaths are promptly reported, Wednesday's 21 reported deaths in Morgan County was the highest since the pandemic began, and followed 13 deaths reported Tuesday. ADPH reported six COVID-19 deaths in Limestone County on Wednesday and three in Lawrence County.
