Property crimes, traffic violations, accidents and 911 calls have decreased as people stay home for coronavirus precautions, and jail populations also are down, officials said.
“Because people are home, home break-ins are down," Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said last week. "Car break-ins are down. ... Shoplifting is down. There just aren’t many people in the stores.”
He said he was unsure of the percentage decrease Decatur has experienced, but he has seen a noticeable decline.
But the police chief and other area lawmen anticipate reports of domestic violence to rise.
“Domestic violence cases are not up yet, but we’re waiting for them to spike,” Allen said. “Generally when people stay at home for a period of time, domestic violence spikes. But as of now they haven’t.”
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter and Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said they agree with Allen that incidents of domestic violence might rise.
“Some of these people will be self-quarantined, and when people are cooped up it could lead to more incidents,” McWhorter said. “It hasn’t, but it wouldn’t surprise me if those rates rise.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, Decatur police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported no new felonies, according to jail records. Felony reports usually average between five and seven daily between the two departments.
“We are currently seeing a 65.25% decrease in arrests coming into the Morgan County Jail during the past seven days,” Morgan Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Thursday.
Sanders said Lawrence County felony arrests are down at least 8% in the past three weeks.
McWhorter said his department’s call volume is down about 30%.
“Radio traffic alone is down,” he said. “We’re having occasional domestic issues. Shoplifting cases. Property crimes are definitely down, at least 20% if not more.”
In Limestone County, jail records indicate a downtick of about 50% on felony arrests in the past 15 days.
Jail populations
Fewer arrests mean fewer jail inmates. Those numbers are reflected in jail populations in Morgan County and Lawrence County.
Swafford said the Morgan jail housed 640 inmates on March 16 and 560 on Thursday, a decrease of 12.5%.
In Lawrence County, Sanders said the jail population dropped from 165 three weeks ago to 144 on March 11 and 107 Friday. The jail is designed to house a capacity of 115 inmates.
“With the help of the state Board of Corrections, our district attorney and judges, we’ve been able to transfer some out because of the coronavirus,” he said. “And with fewer arrests our numbers are down below capacity level.”
All three area county jails are locked down and no face-to-face visitation is allowed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, authorities said.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s fourth supplement to the state of emergency she declared adopted measures to reduce the movement of persons into and out of county and municipal jails to promote the safety and protection of the civilian population while not jeopardizing public safety.
It allows law enforcement officers to issue a summons and complaint in lieu of custodial arrest for any violation or misdemeanor. There are exceptions, however, the governor said.
They are crimes of violence, possession of controlled substances, crimes against minors, DUIs and crimes that may require restitution to the victim.
Allen added vehicle accidents are down because fewer people are on the roads and highways, especially during high-traffic volume times. “Everything is trending downward.”
Also down are traffic violations, which means less revenue, he said.
Calls to 911
The drop in crime and decrease in traffic are reflected in emergency call volume. Morgan County 911 Director Jeanie Pharis said her center’s call volume declined more than 15% from the week of March 8 to the week of March 15, and she believes the coronavirus crisis is the reason.
She said the 911 communications center received 4,656 non-emergency and 1,427 emergency calls the week of March 8 and 3,860 non-emergency and 1,310 emergency calls the week of March 15.
“This is normally the time of year when calls gradually start increasing, so we can see some effect of the COVD-19 closures,” she wrote in an email. “Surprisingly, medical calls did not increase very much. Right now, it is too early to be able to assess the full impact of the COVID-19 on the 911 center. We are questioning callers on additional symptoms and relaying this information to responders. … and we will be doing everything we can to ensure the calls are answered and help is on the way.”
McWhorter said sometimes his officers investigate five or six accidents in a day. "We've had none in the past 24 hours," he said Friday. "The traffic on Alabama 157 is down. Less traffic means fewer accidents. I guess that is a good thing."
Anita Walden, chief nursing officer at Decatur Morgan Hospital, said she is noticing about a 10% decline in foot traffic in the hospital emergency room that could be related to fewer car accidents.
“We need that,” she said. “We need to be able to separate the patients. We don’t need to have people waiting in the waiting room.”
With fewer calls, lawmen are making more patrols through neighborhoods, store parking lots and public venues, authorities said.
Law enforcement agencies are taking precautions to keep their officers safe, too.
Swafford said the department has put protocols in place designed to protect deputies, jailers and inmates including verbal screening and taking temperatures of inmates and staff entering the jail, limiting physical interaction of deputies with at least 6 to 10-foot separation and conducting shift briefings by video conferencing.
McWhorter said his officers may greet motorists during traffic stops with gloves and masks.
Also, Morgan County Jail officials have used the break in visitation policy to paint the jail lobby’s walls and wax the floors.
McWhorter, a law enforcement officer for more than three decades, said he expects the crime rate to climb to normal rates once the government lifts the restrictions on public activities.
“It would be nice if it stays down, but criminals have always been around,” he said.
McWhorter said the coronavirus concern won’t slow all criminal ills, pointing to people battling substance abuse issues.
“Their problem doesn’t go away just because of this virus,” he said. “And when people get desperate, they do desperate things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.