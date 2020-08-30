Local hair stylists and barbers say business is off 20% to 50% because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some aren’t sure the number of clients will ever come back.
The stylists says customers stay away because they fear contracting the coronavirus, have to care for elderly parents or lack the money.
Additionally, says Kenn Orr, owner of Talk of the Town Salon in Decatur, “people have nothing to do and nowhere to go,” so getting their hair done is no longer a priority.
Orr said his overall business is down 50% and he’s not sure when it will improve.
“Since COVID, if I had to pay my bills on being a barber, I would have had to have gone out and gotten another job or even two,” he said. “I have two (contract) stylists and they are down about 50%, too.”
Before COVID-19, his salon was open Tuesday through Saturday. “Now we’re open only Friday and Saturday and occasionally on Thursday,” he said.
Talk of the Town is an appointment-only, full-service salon, Orr said. “We are following the state guidelines and about 90% of our customers feel safe coming in.”
He said one of his clients is an older man who has preexisting health conditions and is fearful of the pandemic.
“He used to come in about every week for a cut,” Orr said. “Since the pandemic, he’s been in about two times in three months. Now he insists on being the first one in the salon that day and wants to be out before anybody else comes in.”
Amanda Porter, a cosmetologist with JHL and Associates Professional Haircare in Decatur, said her styling appointments are off 20% to 40% and some customers haven’t returned.
“There are different reasons. Some lost their jobs because of COVID and they don’t want to spend the money they do have to get their hair done,” said Porter, a stylist for 18 years.
“About a third of my clients haven’t returned. Some older clients have not come back because of the coronavirus, but they’re keeping in touch with us. I have some younger clients, and they are at home taking care of their parents or grandparents.”
Keeping her clients at ease in the pandemic environment has been an adjustment, she said. “It’s been a challenge to keep all the clients comfortable while other customers are here. They don’t want to get in somebody’s walking path. I have been blessed. I have a strong clientele and they’ve been supportive.”
J. Hugh Looney, owner of JHL, pointed to the 100 inspection score on the counter near the front door. “Following all guidelines for COVID-19,” wrote the inspector from the state board of cosmetology.
Porter said that has been good for business. “The board makes unannounced inspections. We are doing what they have been asking to keep everybody safe.”
She said she works via appointments only. “We can only have one client in the building at a time,” she said. “Others are having to wait in their cars.”
Nationwide issue
Reba Carden, board president of the Morgan County Barber Association, said she knows of at least two Decatur barber shops that have permanently closed but is not sure they were COVID-related. “The downturn in business is not a local issue,” she said. “It’s everywhere. It’s nationwide.”
Laura Embleton, government relations director with the nationwide Associated Hair Professionals, agreed with Carden, but added the mandates in place are adding to a reduced number of clients.
“There are longer cleaning times between clients now, too,” she said. “Many states are only allowing one client at a time in the business and the 6-foot social distancing” is idling some barber and stylist chairs.
“If you are a sole proprietor, how many customers are you willing to cut? How long does it take you to clean? How safe do your customers feel?” she asked.
Barbers Pam Scott and Lisa Letson, at Carden’s Barber Shop in Decatur, said business was slow and down about 20%.
“We’re seeing the same people, just not as often,” Scott said. “They aren’t going to school or going to church, and they put off getting a haircut.”
Precautions
She said wearing a mask is optional for customers, but barbers must wear one. She said keeping the work area sanitized is something all barbers are urged to do.
“We clean the chair once we are finished with the customer. Nobody sits in the chair until it has been cleaned,” she said Friday afternoon, while wiping the chair seat, arm rests and neck rest.
“We can’t wear gloves and do our job. We’re going by the guidelines to protect ourselves and our customers.”
Letson said after the barbershops were allowed to reopen May 12, they were flooded with customers. “People were in the parking lot waiting for us to open. We worked through lunch and it took us about two weeks to get caught up,” she said. “Now things have slowed down and we’re just not seeing people as often as we did.”
Regular Carden’s customer Joshua Lovvorn of Decatur said he hasn’t changed his haircut routine since the pandemic, but is encouraged to see the health standards.
“I basically get my hair cut when it gets in my eyes,” he said. “They’re taking the precautions and I’m taking mine and living life.”
A few doors down from Carden’s, Nicholas Pedro, a barber at Barillense on 14th Street Southwest, said his business is off nearly 50%. He said he was doing about 90 to 100 haircuts a week and now it is below 50.
“Some customers are back and others have disappeared. Maybe they are staying home and getting a haircut there," he said. "I don’t know, they haven’t been back. We’re seeing some new customers, though.”
Barillense opened nine months ago and business was steady before the pandemic, he said.
