Football workouts at Danville High School have been shut down after the head coach tested positive for COVID-19, a development a public health official said is likely to become increasingly common as infection rates rise in north Alabama.
Shannon McGregory, a third-year head coach who lives in Sheffield, visited his doctor for a routine checkup Tuesday. While there he complained about what he thought was a summer cold.
“My doctor said I should probably get tested just to make sure,” McGregory said.
The results came back positive on Thursday.
According to Danville Principal Marty Chambers, the school will follow the guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The football fieldhouse will be locked up for two weeks. After 10 days it will be disinfected and sanitized.
Everyone who was in the fieldhouse Monday will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days. The football fieldhouse should be back open July 20, which is one week before the first week of official practice.
“I’m not surprised this has happened,” Chambers said. “I think this is something that every school will have to deal with. We just have to follow the guidelines and move forward.”
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said the coronavirus is so pervasive in Morgan County that disruptions to athletics, academics and other activities will be frequent.
"The message in all this is it's not just this coach," she said. "This virus is everywhere. It's in every community. It's in every business. It's at Walmart and Target. Everywhere you go you've got to do what you can to protect yourself and protect others that you're going to be around."
According to ADPH data, 1,020 Morgan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 39 new cases reported Thursday. Thirty percent of those positive tests have come in the last 14 days. Limestone County is also experiencing a spike, with the 20 new cases reported Thursday bringing its total to 429. Thirty-nine percent of its cases have come in the last 14 days.
Statewide, ADPH reported 1,129 new cases Thursday, the second highest daily count since testing began. The highest daily count was Monday. ADPH has confirmed 961 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Smith applauded the steps being taken by the school, and said all schools locally have good plans for dealing with outbreaks. She said people who have been in close contact with a person who tests positive should self-isolate during the incubation period, which can take up to two weeks.
"If they've been exposed, whatever they do, they need to avoid giving it to somebody else, particularly somebody else that's highly vulnerable," she said.
Holiday weekend
Smith says she worries that gatherings during the Fourth of July weekend will result in a spike in cases that surpasses even the spike seen in the weeks after Memorial Day.
"A lot of folks have things going on this weekend. Just please, if you're involved in them, stay as far away from other people as you can and wear a mask all the time," she said.
Smith said she is in favor of some form of local mask ordinance. Several cities have recently adopted them, and one is is being considered by the Decatur City Council on Monday at 4 p.m.
"Since we don't have control and the numbers are climbing, hospitalizations are up, we need to use whatever we have in our toolbox to protect everyone we can," she said.
Since football teams were allowed to begin workouts in June, McGregory has shut his program down twice for seven days each while awaiting test results on players. Both players tested negative.
“We had rather be safe than sorry,” McGregory said.
The coach described his symptoms as a cough, stopped-up head, tickle in his throat and a low-grade temperature. He is a Type 2 diabetic with blood pressure issues, but he said his sugar level, cholesterol and blood pressure numbers were all good Tuesday.
“Of course I have no idea where I got it,” McGregory said. “I’m not a social person and I don’t go many places other than school and home.
“During football workouts, we wear masks in the weight room. When we are outside we keep our distance like you are supposed to do."
Guidance expected
McGregory and his wife Carla have a son, Carson, and a daughter, Sydney, who are both living at home right now while in college.
“I think this is going to be a strange football season for everybody,” McGregory said. “I think there will be a lot of interruptions like this.”
High school teams may get additional guidance on handling the disruptions next week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Football and Fall Sports Committees are meeting Tuesday in Montgomery. The Alabama Football Coaches Association is meeting in Montgomery on Wednesday.
“Hopefully, we’ll learn more,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock, a former AFCA president, said. “It’s a situation where you really don’t know what to expect. It’s best to have a plan A, B, C and D. You may need them all.”
Smith said the good news for Danville's football team is that any players who were exposed to the coronavirus will likely come out OK.
"Kids who do not have other health conditions tend to do well," she said, although even if asymptomatic they can spread it to more vulnerable family members.
