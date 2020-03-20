A Decatur church will begin offering free meals for children on Monday.
The meals, distributed from 3 to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, at Abundant Life East End Church, 1806 Beech St. S.E., complement the breakfasts and lunches offered by Decatur City Schools.
The church will hand out the cold meals on a first-come, first-served basis. The to-go meals must be eaten off site. While the meals are free, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires the church to collect the name and age of the child receiving the food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.