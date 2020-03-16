Beginning on Wednesday, the city of Decatur has elected to offer services by appointment only at City Hall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police and Fire will remain on their normal schedules and will respond to emergencies, as usual.
If you need a walk-in report filed with the Decatur Police Department, you may call (256) 341-4600 and an officer will assist you over the phone.
If you need a copy of a police report, please email pdrecords@decatur-al.gov or call (256) 341-4618 or (256) 341-4619 for further guidance on obtaining your report.
At this time, all municipal functions will continue on their normal schedules at full staff.
