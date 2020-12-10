Decatur City Schools will move to virtual instruction on Monday and won't return to in-person instruction until Jan. 13 due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases and another expected spike in cases after the holidays.
“Due to the extremely high numbers of quarantines/isolations and positive COVID-19 cases among our students and staff, Decatur City Schools must transition to virtual learning on Monday," Superintendent Michael Douglas said in a news release. "Students will still log in and meet with their teachers remotely during this week."
Students are off for winter break from Dec. 21 through Jan. 4. Virtual learning will be extended through the first six school days after winter break, and students will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 13, a Wednesday.
“We believe giving students and staff this additional time outside of the traditional school setting will allow anyone who may get sick during Christmas/New Year's to recover,” Douglas said. “We also anticipate that this week of virtual learning will keep us from seeing an increase in positives and quarantines/isolations, as we now have seen following fall break, Halloween, and Thanksgiving holidays.”
Douglas said the district understands that a transition to virtual learning can be difficult on parents, but the levels of transmission are too high to continue operating in-person school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.