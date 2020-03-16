The Decatur City Council unanimously passed a resolution this morning declaring a state of emergency, retroactive to Feb. 28, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the resolution is in response to declarations by President Donald Trump and Gov. Kay Ivey.
“The declaration allows departments to expend different (unbudgeted) money on personnel when dealing with the virus,” Marks said.
Marks said the declaration gives CFO John Andrzejewski and other city department directors permission to spend funds without City Council approval.
At the insistence of Councilman Charles Kirby, Andrzejewski and Marks said they would notify the council if the spending becomes extreme.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the state Emergency Management director advised the city after the damaging storm of April 3, 2018, to always follow a state declaration of emergency with a city declaration of emergency.
“This allows us to take advantage of any possible federal revenues for relief of our expenses,” Bowling said.
Councilwoman Paige Bibbee said the resolution is retroactive to Feb. 28 because that is when a city task force held its first meeting on coronavirus issues.
