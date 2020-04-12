About 100 workers at Decatur Morgan Hospital are among the 2,000 hospital staffers in the Huntsville Hospital System who have been indefinitely furloughed or have had work hours trimmed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials said.
The furloughs were announced the same day hospital President Nat Richardson announced his resignation, effective May 15.
Richardson said Friday he is leaving to become president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Capital Region Health.
The cancellation of elective surgeries in the Huntsville Hospital System has reduced income, making cost reduction a top priority, officials said.
“We’re in very challenging times right now,” Decatur Morgan Hospital spokesman Ed Nichols said Friday. “We’re a not-for-profit hospital system, which is already a challenge, and when you take away the elective surgeries that help keep us going, it’s even more of a challenge.”
Nichols said about 10% of Decatur Morgan Hospital’s 1,100 or so workers are on “complete furlough.” Clinical and non-clinical staff members, including some nurses, were among those furloughed, he said.
“Many of those workers are able to use their earned time off hours to be off and still get paid,” Nichols said. “The hospital is at about half of patient capacity. We are not doing any elective surgeries right now.”
Dean Griffin, CEO of Lawrence Medical Center in Moulton, said 12 to 15 hospital workers there have seen their hours “significantly reduced” and a few others staffers have seen lesser reductions.
He said some of the full-time employees are now on part-time status. Griffin said the radiology and physical therapy departments have felt the most impact from the reductions.
He said his hospital is applying for loans and receiving advanced payments on Medicare.
“The (Health and Human Services Department) actually pushed out stimulus money to us today,” he said Friday. He was unsure of the exact total.
He said the Lawrence Medical Center handles its own finances even though it is affiliated with the Huntsville Hospital System.
The Huntsville Hospital Health System has facilities in 10 cities including Decatur, Moulton and Athens. It has more than 2,200 patient beds and 15,000 employees.
In a news conference last week, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the hospital’s balance sheet for next quarter would be “horrendous.”
He said Moody’s financial rating on the hospital system will be coming out soon and the rating affects what interest rate the hospital could receive on loans. He said there were too many fluid variables to make projections.
Also, the CEO said money for hospitals was in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but he didn’t know how much the hospital system might see.
“When we have more people than resources, that’s a problem,” he continued. “We’ve learned a lot from New York, but everything is changing so quickly. It’s difficult to plan with information changing.”
In a Friday afternoon news conference, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, said he would try to bring more federal money to Alabama to help hospitals, especially those in rural areas. He said $100 billion is coming in a recently passed package.
“Congress is working on ways to keep things going,” he said. “We’re going to put more money in the (Small Business Administration) loan program. Some money came in as part of a package to help hospitals stay afloat. We knew hospitals would be cutting back services (because of the pandemic). It was designed to help backfill some of those extra costs.”
He said expanding Medicaid in Alabama would help boost financially sagging hospitals, especially rural facilities.
“With more and more rural hospitals closing, people are seeing how important those federal dollars are,” the first-term senator said. “People see that money keeps their access to health care close so they don’t have to drive two or three counties away to get health care.”
He added that expanding Medicaid isn’t a silver bullet.
Jones said the pandemic is shining a light on the importance of not just people having good health, but their neighbors, too.
“Our health is dependent on our neighbors’ health and our neighbors’ health is dependent on ours,” he said.
