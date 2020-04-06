The Decatur Public Library is offering temporary library card numbers during its online-only operation to those who live, work or attend school in Morgan County.
To get a digital library card, interested persons are asked to visit mydpl.org and click on “get a DPL card.”
The library said the card number will expire June 20 and can be converted to a full card once the library reopens.
“Normally, proof of residence is required to obtain a library card and this must be provided in person,” a news release from the library said. “Since the library is currently closed, getting a new library card is impossible under the standard procedure.”
The library offers ebooks, eaudiobooks, graphic novels, streaming TV shows and movies for all ages across various platforms.
