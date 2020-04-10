Decatur Morgan Hospital has furloughed about 10% of its workforce because elective medical care has decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a hospital spokesman said today.
Hospital spokesman Ed Nichols said about 100 clinical and non-clinical staff members, including some nurses, are on “complete furlough.”
“Many of those workers are able to use their earned time off hours to be off and still get paid,” he said. “The hospital is at about half of patient capacity. We are not doing any elective surgeries right now.”
He said Decatur Morgan Hospital employs about 1,100 workers.
(1) comment
Is there anything Ed Nichols CAN'T do?!?
