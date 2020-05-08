The patient population at Decatur Morgan Hospital has risen this week after elective surgeries resumed and patients with medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19 sought care, officials said Thursday.
Anita Walden, chief nursing officer at the hospital, said the hospital patient population was below 100 in late March and April while residents were under a stay-home state health order and retailers were closed. All elective medical procedures were banned beginning March 28. The emergency order was loosened April 30, and elective medical procedures are now allowed.
“Now we’re at 122 patients, which is pretty good,” she said. “We’d normally be at 135 to 140 patients.”
Walden said knee surgeries have been among the top elective surgery in the past week.
She said residents need to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and the hospital also has protective measures in place.
“(The hospital staff) is being very cautious, more than at your local retail stores,” she said. “We’d like to see everyone to use caution.
“People need to continue to wash their hands, wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. I think we’ve been fortunate we haven’t had a carrier come in to infect people like we’ve seen over in Marshall County. It only takes one positive person to infect a whole lot of people.”
Presently one patient at the hospital has COVID-19 while another has improved and no longer tests positive for the coronavirus, Walden said.
“We’ve had two here for several weeks, but one is now testing negative,” she said, adding that the patient has other conditions preventing a discharge.
Noel Lovelace, president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation and vice president of development, said the cancellation of elective surgeries and many outpatient diagnostic services for more than a month had a substantial impact on the hospital’s finances.
Decatur Morgan Hospital resumed elective procedures Monday.
“We are conducting surgery at 75% capacity, but this is an important step as we ease toward more normal business practices,” Lovelace said. “We are collaborating with our surgeons and other physicians to make sure that patients get the surgeries and tests they need in a safe environment.”
Lovelace said patients wishing to schedule a surgery should coordinate with their physician’s office.
Walden said the hospital also is seeing more “really sick people come in.”
“Because of the pandemic and order to stay at home, some people have waited too late to come in,” she said. She listed congestive heart failure, diabetes and COPD as some of the major ailments affecting the influx of patients.
Spokesman Ed Nichols said a hospital drive-in admissions center has been created to help keep patients and staff safe. He said the process allows incoming patients to be assigned a number and stay in their cars until signaled to enter the hospital.
The hospital still restricts its visitors and screens everyone coming into the facility.
“All employees and visitors are required to wear a mask. Everyone has their temperature taken at the hospital door. If their temperature is 100.4 or higher they are turned away,” Walden said. “If (employees) aren’t feeling well, they’re doing a good job about staying at home.”
She said the hospital is allowing limited visitation in labor and delivery, and in compassionate care cases if someone is dying or a child or a teen is hospitalized.
“In labor and delivery, the woman chooses who can visit. But for the most part, no visitors are allowed in the hospital,” Walden said.
She said elevators are limited to no more than two people per ride and the staff is following the 6-foot distancing rule.
“They are constantly reminding each other,” she said. “In the operating room and emergency room, the contact is closer than 6 feet but the staff will be wearing PPE, surgical masks and N95 masks.”
She thanked the community for providing additional personal protective equipment to the hospital.
“Our supply of PPE is good. We’re very fortunate we weren’t hit as hard as projected and we’ve done a good job of conserving our PPE,” she said. “People are still donating cloth masks. The community has been amazing. They’ve provided extra PPE, food, cards, snacks, far beyond what we expected.
"They have helped keep the morale high. Tensions have been high at times. People are worried about taking the virus home to their loved ones. The physicians and hospital team members have been tremendous working together.”
She said DMH has a coronavirus testing site set up in Hartselle. She also said the Morgan County Health Department will test people at no charge if they meet the criteria to be tested.
“If you want a test and need a test, you can get a test in Morgan County,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.