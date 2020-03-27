A spokeswoman for the Decatur Morgan Hospital said the facility is presently housing two patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus and three others have been sent home to be self-quarantined.
“We’ve tested 77 people and 50 have come back negative,” Anita Walden, chief nursing officer, said at a news conference Friday morning at Decatur City Hall.
She said the hospital currently has 101 beds filled by patients overall and 91 beds available. She called the hospital’s supply of personal protective equipment as “adequate.”
“We are practicing preserve and conserve measures,” she said.
She said the decision to eliminate patient visitation was “a tough one.”
“We’ve closed all but one entrance to the hospital. Everyone will have their temperature taken when entering the building,” she said. “If their temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, they can’t come in and that includes staff.”
As of noon today, the Alabama Department of Public Health had reported 571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and three deaths. The deaths were in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties,
Morgan County has nine confirmed cases, Limestone has 13 and Lawrence has three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.