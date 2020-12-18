Decatur Morgan Hospital has suspended elective surgeries as intensive care units across the state become the most crowded since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Noel Lovelace, vice president of development at Decatur Morgan, said that as of Thursday elective surgeries are suspended. "We assess staffing daily," she said.
There were 87 patients presumed to have COVID-19 in Decatur Morgan Hospital on Thursday. There were 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care at the hospital, including 12 on ventilators. Morgan County had 173 new cases of the virus reported Thursday, and six COVID-19 deaths over the last two days.
On Wednesday, just 7% of the state's roughly 1,700 ICU beds were available, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. A fast rise in cases combined with new infections that health officials believe are linked to Thanksgiving travel and gatherings is overwhelming the health care system.
Short of staff as COVID-19 cases increase, UAB Hospital said it is bringing in more than 120 nursing students and teachers to help. Huntsville Hospital announced earlier this month it was suspending some elective surgeries.
Southeast Health, located in Dothan and serving much of the Wiregrass region, said it was suspending elective surgeries beginning Thursday because of an increase in people needing treatment for COVID-19.
Southeast Health announced its cutback in a statement that included a plea for residents to wear face masks, keep their distance from others and wash their hands.
On Tuesday, two doctors at the hospital were the first health care workers in the state to receive vaccinations against the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
More than 4,250 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, and more than 310,000 have tested positive, including nearly 4,700 new cases reported Thursday. More than 2,400 people are hospitalized with the illness.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,135, a jump of 45%, and one in every 192 people in Alabama tested positive in the past week, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
While the illness causes minor to moderate symptoms in most people, it is particularly dangerous for the elderly and others with serious health problems.
