Due to an uptick in quarantines, Decatur City Schools students in grades six to 12 will move to virtual instruction Thursday and Friday, and elementary students will move to virtual instruction for Friday only, a school official said today.
The system is out all of next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said in a SchoolCast message there are currently no plans for schools to move virtual after Thanksgiving break.
"There are several rumors in the community that Decatur City Schools plans to transition to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday. At this time, Decatur City Schools has no plans to switch to virtual learning after Thanksgiving. We will continue to do our best to manage this pandemic by making virtual transitions based upon school site data," the message said. "We apologize for this late notice, but our quarantine rates among students and staff have escalated since mid-afternoon."
Superintendent Michael Douglas said the reason middle, junior and high school students are moving to virtual a day earlier than elementary students is because of where the quarantines and cases are more concentrated.
"The data dictates secondary go (virtual) now. Elementary would be fine, but we will use Friday to clean the schools before the break," Douglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.