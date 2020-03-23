Decatur Utilities has reduced its on-duty staff to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Employees are still available to help customers by phone, but reduced staffing may result in longer than normal call wait times.

Customers who need to start, stop or transfer utility service, can do so by phone during normal business hours by pressing option 4 and speaking to Customer Service or by email to csr@decaturutilities.com.

DU will work with customers to obtain any necessary documentation by email, fax or drop-off at the drive-thru. Drive-thru payment lanes remain open during normal business hours.

Payments can also be made online, by phone by selecting option 3 or at DU’s self-service kiosks.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.