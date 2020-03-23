Decatur Utilities has reduced its on-duty staff to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Employees are still available to help customers by phone, but reduced staffing may result in longer than normal call wait times.
Customers who need to start, stop or transfer utility service, can do so by phone during normal business hours by pressing option 4 and speaking to Customer Service or by email to csr@decaturutilities.com.
DU will work with customers to obtain any necessary documentation by email, fax or drop-off at the drive-thru. Drive-thru payment lanes remain open during normal business hours.
Payments can also be made online, by phone by selecting option 3 or at DU’s self-service kiosks.
