Local gun sales appear to have leveled off since a surge in the middle of March when the first coronavirus measures were put in place, but the demand for ammunition remains strong.
David Wiley of Wiley’s Trading Co. in Decatur said stores selling ammo are facing a supply shortage, with 9 mm rounds selling out first.
“We’re out of every piece of ammo we have,” he said.
Ammo sales increased nationally during March, according to Ammo.com, a website that distributes ammo to Alabama and 44 other states. The website reported a 792% increase in revenue since Feb. 23.
Bobby Reasonover of Bradford's Jewelry and Pawn in Athens, which experienced higher ammunition sales in March, said the demand for ammunition has made ordering from suppliers harder.
"Everything is on an allocation process," he said. "You can't call and order what you want. It's more about what they will let you buy."
Mid-City Pawn in Decatur had a spike in customers for guns and ammunition during the second week of March, when the new coronavirus was first reported in Alabama and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
“It was overwhelming,” Mid-City Pawn employee Viviana Velastegui said. “People were bombarding the counter.
“They were waiting on responses on background checks, too. People were frustrated when they had to leave without guns” because the required check's results weren't complete.
She said the week of March 9 where sales spiked featured more customers than an average Christmas season — the store’s busiest time of the year.
Velastegui estimated that 85% to 90% of customers who visited the store purchased a gun.
“That’s different than our busy parts of the year when people are normally just looking and checking prices,” she said.
The federal government designated firearm and ammunition retailers as essential businesses this week. Those shops were also allowed to remain open after Alabama ordered the closure of non-essential businesses to begin last week.
The most popular items at Mid-City were 9 mm pistols and 9 mm ammo. Velastegui said about 75 percent of purchases were those two products. She added that sales have gone down since the second week of March and now customers are just looking for ammo.
Applications rise
The spike in actual gun sales matches the spike in pistol permit applications locally, too.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office moved exclusively to online permit applications after the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in Alabama on March 13.
“We got in a two-week period what we would normally get in a month,” Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said. The number of applications wasn't immediately available.
Nationally, the FBI conducted 3.7 million federal background checks, which are required to buy firearms, during the month of March. That was a record for national background checks for a single month since the system started in 1998.
It conducted 938,221 more background checks in March than it did in February— a 33 percent increase. It conducted 1.1 million more background checks than it did in March of 2019.
Of those 3.7 million background checks, 92,652 came from Alabama.
Velastegui said people may be buying more guns to feel a sense of security during a time of uncertainty.
“We’ve never had a spread of all different types of people like this,” she said. “People who have never had a gun or husbands with wives who don’t have a gun now want them."
