Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation postponed the Dragon Boat Festival, originally scheduled for May 9, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The foundation hopes to reschedule the event for the late summer.
In the announcement, the foundation encouraged the public to "flatten the curve."
"Stay home if you can, wash your hands often and practice social distancing. Most importantly, be kind to one another," the foundation said.
