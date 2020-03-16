Effectively immediately and in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Decatur Utilities is suspending the practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment.
However, customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made, the utility said in a news release.
This change in the DU collection process will remain in effect until end of day March 27, when it will be reevaluated.
DU management also has decided to close its lobby effective at close of business today.
Alternative payment options:
• Online at www.decaturutilities.com
• SmartHub app
• Phone by calling 256-552-1400, option 3 (use option 4 to start, stop or transfer utility service)
• DU drive-thru lanes
• Self-service kiosks at the main office
• Establish bank draft
• Mail to P.O. Box 2232, Decatur, AL 35609-2232
