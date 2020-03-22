Emily Williams has been busy juggling her family and professional life since the new coronavirus scare changed the world.
A third grade teacher at Austinville Elementary School in Decatur for the past dozen years, Williams is ensuring her students and her own three children have learning opportunities while they are away from the classroom. She said technology has made the process feasible.
“Kids like structure in their life,” said the mother of children ages 3, 8 and 10. “I’m giving the students in my (Austinville) class and my own kids online assignments. While I’m ‘homeschooling’ my kids, I am logged in to Google Hangout from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with my students if they have questions about their assignments.
“We do accelerated reading testing. The students are able to go online, read books and take quizzes. We’re not obligated to do this but encouraged by the district and Principal Tony Willis to keep in touch with the kids.”
Public and private schools, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are closed statewide through April 6, and state health officials have warned the closures may extend beyond that if spread of the coronavirus has not abated.
Decatur City Schools sent students grade 3 and up home with laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots for those who don’t have internet access.
Williams said many of the educational websites for teachers and parents have dropped their subscription fees during the coronavirus break.
“I’ve been sending a lesson plan to the students and parents. Today we’re learning about hurricanes,” she said Friday afternoon. “I’m not grading. The students and parents don’t have to participate in the assignments. I have not heard from all of my students. But it is a wonderful way to keep the kids engaged in learning. I’ve discovered many of them are excited about the new experience dealing with the coronavirus and learning from home.”
She said she is posting her assignments on Google Classroom, and her students know to look there daily.
Her own children, Lilly, 3, who will start pre-K next year, Landen, 8, a second grader at Ben Davis Elementary, and Brayden, 10, a fourth grader at Leon Sheffield, stay busy with online assignments and outdoor activities.
“(Brayden) is doing online work through Google Classroom,” she said. "(Landen) has a workbook and textbook and doing a lot of things by paper and pencil. We’re helping Lilly by reading a book through an educational app.”
She said the outside activities include riding bicycles, playing basketball and sidewalk chalking.
She advises parents to make time for their children to learn.
“Do what works for you. Make sure your child is learning,” Williams said. “Cooking, cleaning, whatever. Children are always learning and applying math, reading and science in real life."
Williams suggested to keep the children informed about news of the virus. “If we’re fearful, they’ll be fearful,” she said.
Basic concepts
Jeana Ross, secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, said her department tells parents they can use simple activities to help their young children learn. She said today’s advanced technology has made the virtual learning process easier.
“We’ve been able to offer brain development tips for teaching early childhood students,” she said. “We have a list of simple activities for parents to do. Simple as as you leave the room, show the child how to turn off the light.”
She said the kitchen is a strategic place to learn. “It is key the parent narrates what they are doing,” she said. “Pull out pots and pans and spoons. And talk with the child about the different sizes of pans and spoons and the different sounds made when you hit a spoon against them. … Have children sort the silverware.”
Cooking is a great learning tool, she said. “Making chocolate pudding,” Ross said. “They’ll learn how to measure and learn vocabulary. With the pudding you are using a liquid, powder and mixing, three separate things that makes one different thing.”
She suggested parents can use paint as a learning technique. By mixing primary colors to make other colors, the child learns and the parent and child talk during the process.
“Let the children take the cushions off the couch and be creative and build a fort,” Ross said. “Use vinegar and baking soda to make a volcano. Kids love that.”
She stressed reading is a vital cog in the learning process.
“At the early age, children learn to read, older children read to learn,” she said. “Playing is a good tool, too. Young children learn while playing. Give them words they might not hear very often. Tell them the difference between Fahrenheit and Celsius.”
Limit 'screen time'
Last week, Barbara J. Cooper, the director of Office of School Readiness of the state Department of Early Childhood Education, said the coronavirus situation can be difficult on children and adults. She said keeping the learning wheels in motion can be beneficial to dealing with crisis.
“Try to avoid excessive screen time,” she urged. “It can be tempting to use television and tablets to keep your child occupied. Minimizing screen time will support your child’s growth and development and keep them on track for learning when school reopens.”
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education website offers a monthlong activities calendar to help your children learn “any time and under any circumstance.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins said some of their teachers are doing virtual classrooms with their students while schools are closed.
“We’re trying to minimize the loss of educational opportunities but offering parents plenty of resources on our Facebook page and website,” Smith said. “Some of our teachers are reading to their students on live social media.”
Deputy Superintendent of Decatur City Schools Dwight Satterfield agreed that reading is a great learning tool, too.
“We’ve stressed for the parents to get their kids to read,” he said. “Spend 30 minutes a day reading.”
He lauded Ben Davis Elementary School teacher Angela Johnson’s virtual program of “Read Aloud with Mrs. Johnson Today @ 1” as an example. He also said Mark Christopher, principal at Chestnut Grove Elementary, and DCS Athletic Director and calculus teacher Watt Parker are offering math and calculus lessons daily for students online.
Hopkins said his district provided parents with free resources so their children could continue the learning process. He said the system provided paper packages for those families who may not have access to reliable internet service.
The local and state school websites have an abundance of links to educational learning activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.