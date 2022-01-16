The omicron variant of the coronavirus is less severe than previous variants for many people who contract it, but experts say people who intentionally expose themselves to the virus in the hopes of acquiring natural immunity are deluding themselves.
“That’s a terrible idea,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of UAB and Children's of Alabama's Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “Yes, get immunity, but you do that by getting vaccinated, not by getting the virus. Why would you run the risk of getting a virus that could kill you when you could get a very safe and effective vaccine that will give you even stronger protection than the immunity that’s induced by the viral infection itself?
"That’s not logical, and it’s not safe.”
While omicron symptoms tend to be less severe than previous strains of COVID-19, Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said they are bad enough that statewide hospitalizations are approaching record numbers. The impact the virus will have on an individual remains unpredictable, and even if an infected person does not suffer severe symptoms, they may spread it to someone more vulnerable.
“We have to remember that this virus, regardless of which strain you’re talking about, still represents a significant disease with significant complications. People are still dying of COVID-19,” Landers said.
Landers and Kimberlin both stressed that the natural immunity acquired from contracting the virus is relatively weak.
"We have seen well-done studies that natural immunity doesn't really protect you," Landers said. "There's no reason to believe we're going to achieve herd immunity by just having everyone exposed to this and 'getting it over with.' We still have to do all we can to protect people with vaccinations to keep people from having severe disease, from hospitalizations and from dying."
Kimberlin said doctors are seeing numerous cases of long-term effects of COVID involving breathing, heart inflammation and brain function, complications that do not come with the vaccines.
“We know what to do and we can go back to the basics,” Kimberlin said. “Those basics right now are masking indoors whether you are vaccinated or not. We also need to avoid large crowds. We need to not gather at big parties and hope that everything is OK; that’s probably part of why we’ve had the numbers increase the way we have. … The third thing we need to do is get vaccinated if we’re not vaccinated.”
Precautions needed
Kimberlin said there are some indications that the current surge driven by the omicron variant will end in a few weeks, which he said is a reason to take extra steps to avoid it.
“Things are not good right now,” he said. “We have a lot to worry about.”
While the omicron variant is leaving fewer people on ventilators, he said the sheer number of omicron infections is overwhelming the health care system.
"Our hospitals are once again at their limits," he said. "We have to do everything we can to protect our hospitals so if we do get COVID and have to go to the hospital there's a place for us, and if we don't get COVID and have to go in the hospital because we're in a bad car wreck today or we have a stroke or a heart attack ... that you can be seen and treated because the hospitals have the capacity.
"We're back to the point where that is not a given."
Decatur Morgan
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 48 COVID patients Friday — fewer than half of its pandemic peak — but numerous staff quarantines leave the hospital struggling to handle the surge. Only 12 of those patients had been vaccinated, and none of them had received their booster shots. None of the eight COVID patients in intensive care had been vaccinated.
“We’ve got a lot of staff members out, which means we’re short-staffed again on units where you need the nurses worst,” said Anita Walden, chief nursing officer at Decatur Morgan Hospital. “It’s making it very difficult to deliver the care that we deliver.”
Walden stressed that the omicron variant should not be taken lightly.
“Omicron is very contagious. It is super-contagious,” she said. “So I don’t want the community to let their guard down. Please be careful. Wear your mask. Stay away from people. Don’t go out if you don’t have to. Let the surge get by us.”
Kimberlin said in his 30 years in practice he’s never seen a virus as contagious as the omicron variant.
“It certainly is hyper-infectious,” he said. “Delta was really transmissible, startlingly so. Omicron is like nothing I’ve ever seen. … I have never seen a virus sweep an entire continent in a week, and that’s what’s happened with omicron. ... This isn't an uptick, it's a skyrocket."
Kimberlin said it’s essential that people guard against the virus, both for themselves and to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“My plea for folks is don’t think of this as inevitable. Don’t give up,” he said. “We don’t have to have this get significantly worse if we all do our part and we mask indoors whether vaccinated or not, we don’t gather in big crowds … and if you’re not vaccinated get vaccinated and if you’re eligible for a booster, get boosted.”
Children
Kimberlin encouraged all schools to require masking in class and at indoor athletic events, steps he said are the best way to avoid having to go virtual. This is especially important in Alabama, he said, because only 1 in 10 children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated, and only 1 in 3 children ages 12 to 17 have received the vaccine.
"That needs to change if we're going to get to the other side of this," Kimberlin said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday said there were 16,035 cases of COVID-19 among those schools reporting last week, up from 2,940 the week before. As of Friday, 84 children in the state were hospitalized with COVID, up from 71 on Thursday.
“In the crisis of higher virus transmission with the omicron variant, immediate measures are critical,” said ADPH District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield. “Schoolwide masking is at the top of the list of preventive steps that need to be implemented. Masks can still make a difference in school settings and allow students to remain in class, if properly used.”
Dr. Katrina Skinner, president of the Alabama chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the omicron variant poses a risk to children and that they should be vaccinated if over the age of 4.
"Pediatric hospitalizations are at record-high numbers, and we continue to see children with serious complications of COVID-19 infections such as MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome)," she said. "Parents should take the current COVID-19 outbreak seriously as it poses a very real threat to the health and well-being of their children."
