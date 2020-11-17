Falkville High students will participate in virtual learning the rest of this week because of the high number of quarantines and positive cases among staff members.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said the change will only impact students in grades 9 through 12, and elementary and middle school students will proceed with in-person instruction.
"This change in instruction is necessary because of the number of senior high staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19, or are being quarantined because of close contact with someone that tested positive," Elliott said.
Students will learn remotely on Wednesday, as they have been since schools first reopened in August. Students are off from Nov. 23-27 for Thanksgiving break.
Falkville High will resume in-person instruction on Nov. 30.
Morgan County Schools does not release quarantine data, so it is unclear how many staff at Falkville High are in quarantine. The school had 9 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, including four staff and five students. The district has a total of 39 active cases, including 23 students and 16 employees who recently tested positive.
