Texas Roadhouse restaurant and FreshPoint Produce are offering a farm food package in the Decatur restaurant’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For $35, purchasers will receive apples, bananas, corn, eggs, milk, onions, oranges, potatoes, squash, strawberries, tomatoes and zucchini.
“This gives them the opportunity to purchase fresh produce without ever getting out of their vehicles," said Nick Hernandez, the restaurant’s market partner.
He said Texas Roadhouse also will be offering ready-to-grill steaks for sale to patrons.
The restaurant is at 1006 Beltline Road S.E.
