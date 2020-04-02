Local, state and federal agencies are encouraging small business owners to file for financial relief from the COVID-19 crisis that has already seriously dented most businesses’ bottom lines.
In a teleconference with Lawrence County merchants this week, Crystal Julien, a planner for the North-central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, said the Small Business Administration website sba.gov is the go-to site for financial guidance.
“The Paycheck Protection Program loan application is a two-page application that is now being accepted by local lending institutions,” she said. "Small businesses may contact their local bank to see if they participate in the program."
The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that President Trump signed last month, officially known as the CARES Act, includes nearly $350 billion for small business financial assistance including the Paycheck Protection Program. The act is believed to have fewer obstacles and less red tape for small business owners to clear.
Julien said if business owners have laid off any employees since Feb. 16, those employees will have to be rehired by June 30 for the business to qualify for the SBA’s emergency forgivable loan.
“The SBA is advising applicants to submit all materials at one time, if not it might be an automatic denial,” she said. The act is designed to offer business owners an incentive to keep employees on payroll by allowing them a possibility of loan forgiveness.
“Our goal is to help connect small businesses to the resources they need, whether it is our products or one of the many other loan opportunities available," Julien said.
NARCOG said information from the Small Business Development Center indicates that the first funds for this program will be available as early as Friday.
NARCOG also helps by offering a small business fund loan program that has loaned more than $10 million locally since inception. A simplified, low-interest COVID-19 loan policy was adopted last week.
Information on this loan opportunity as well as other resources for small businesses can be found on the NARCOG website at narcog.org.
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Seymour said the chamber is working on an economic recovery package for its 900 or so members.
He said he is exchanging ideas with more than 20 chambers across the country. “We might send out a couple of emails and get five or six responses. We’re picking up ideas and working to put those things in place.”
Seymour and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Craig Johnston said it is important to continue to support local businesses during the crisis.
“We are putting together a significant shop local campaign,” Seymour said Monday of the plan with details to be rolled out later. “We are encouraging people to buy takeout dinners at local restaurants and buy gift cards that they can redeem at a later date.”
He lauded businesses for their creative ways of providing freshly cooked meals and products.
“Some businesses have curbside pickup, tents in parking lots for restaurants,” Seymour said. “They’ve reacted to this creatively and created some opportunities for people to pick up their food in the tents away from the buildings and isolated so people won’t have to get out of their cars.”
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the SBA’s program are too important for small business owners to ignore.
“I would encourage all small business owners that qualify to apply for the programs available,” he said in an email. “Each would be valuable to a struggling business and employees during these times.”
Johnston said Lawrence businesses who are not members of the chamber are still welcome to reach out to the chamber for resources.
“While you may be a chamber member or not, we are here for you,” he said. “We want to connect you with the proper resources. Don’t let the walls of membership be a deterrent.”
