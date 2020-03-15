A federal inmate at the Morgan County Jail died Saturday, the day after he was hospitalized, and his body was taken to Huntsville for an autopsy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerry Lynn Acklin, 58, of Fayettville, Tennessee, was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital on Friday at about 8 p.m. after becoming ill, the office said. The office said Acklin died Saturday at about 4:10 p.m. as doctors worked to determine his condition.
The office said initial indications point to an underlying internal medical condition, and an autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville.
“Due to the heightened state of awareness it is important to note that there were no symptoms that relate to or would indicate COVID-19,” the office said.
