Local first responders have adopted measures that include sanitizing work spaces, limiting outside contacts and planning for manpower shortages because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
For example, First Response ambulance service in Decatur now allows only one member of a crew to have contact with a patient on each call.
“The precautions are very important to us,” said David Childers, First Response general manager. “We are the first people to come in contact with some of the patients.”
Decatur police and firefighters have made protecting staffing levels a priority.
The Police Department has a three-part plan in place concerning the officers it sends on patrol.
If the frontline group of officers is exposed to the virus and numbers decrease as they await testing results or self-isolate, it will use backup officers from special units such as narcotics and school resource officers. The third group consists of officers in the criminal investigations division.
“We have it planned out and mapped out in the event of the worst-case scenario,” Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said. “That’s something that we don’t want to see, is it go that far.”
The New York Police Department recently reported that 6,974 officers making up 19.3 percent of its uniformed staff were out sick, with 1,935 police officers testing positive with the virus, according to CNN.
Allen said the department is hopeful that none of its officers will be exposed to the virus.
“Patrol officers are out handling calls on a limited basis, meaning that they have PPEs, and they are protecting themselves from it,” he said.
The Fire Department, like the Police Department and First Response, is trying to limit exposure with assistance from Morgan County 911.
Dispatchers who take 911 calls are asking callers if those needing medical attention have shown any symptoms of the new coronavirus or traveled outside of the area recently.
The department is also making the primary medical provider on the scene wear a medical gown with eye protection, gloves and masks.
It is eliminating visits to stations from family members, friends or members of the community and is not accepting gifts from residents. Firefighters can only work at the station they are assigned to and can’t move to other stations that may be understaffed to prevent spreading infection between stations.
Decatur Fire and Rescue Division Chief Tracy Thornton added his staff members are cleaning their hands before getting on the trucks and wiping down any part of the truck that a firefighter touches.
The staff is also wiping down hard surfaces such as door handles, knobs or countertops while using antiviral cleaning products.
“We have taken extra steps with cleaning the stations and cleaning the trucks,” Thornton said.
He said the stations have set up hot, warm and cold zones to identify parts of the station that may be more at risk for exposure to the virus.
“When the truck comes in, that’s considered a hot zone,” he said. “The guys are being asked to not wear their boots from a hot zone over to the living areas, so they don’t track anything into a clean, sanitized area.”
Thornton said one employee of the Fire Department was exposed to the virus while off duty and practiced self-isolation for the recommended 14-day period. The employee showed no symptoms of COVID-19.
“We’ve been lucky and blessed that we haven’t had anybody in our department that has had an active exposure to COVID-19,” Thornton said.
Childers said First Response crews that are being dispatched are using personal protective equipment.
Crews and ambulances that return from calls are being disinfected. A UV-C light is now used to kill any bacteria on the ambulance.
Childers added that any touchable surface is also being cleaned with bleach and cleaning products.
