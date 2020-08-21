Decatur High senior Jamie Brown stood in the front row of her school’s student section at Ogle Stadium wearing a mask Thursday evening and awaited a football game that would mark a milestone of sorts.
The game against Russellville High would be Decatur High’s first sports competition since mid-March because of precautions taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we’re all just really excited that we got to have a game at all, even if it is a lot different for everybody,” Brown said while with a group of about five other students, all of whom were wearing masks.
The opening of football season had a different atmosphere this year, with attendance appearing to be lower than usual at Ogle Stadium, most fans wearing masks and the Decatur High band performing before the game instead of at halftime.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association is one of the few state sanctioning bodies in the country sticking close to its normal schedule for the opening of fall sports. Georgia pushed the start of its football season to Sept. 4. California won’t play high school football this fall but may begin the season in December or January.
At Ogle Stadium, energy was high both on the field and in the stands as the game began, but not everyone felt comfortable with the fact that the season was proceeding amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has led to 1,905 deaths and 107,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Mossetta Evans, parent of a sophomore football player, said her son was excited to play, but she wishes the season weren’t happening and is concerned about the spread of the virus.
“I wish that football wasn’t so important,” she said. “It’s almost like it’s more important than our kids’ health and safety.”
Decatur City Schools has established its own precautions for football games, including selling tickets only in advance to regulate attendance and prohibiting crossing from one side of the stadium to the other.
The Decatur High band performed before the game, and a smaller pep band contingent will travel to perform on the sidelines at away games this season. Superintendent Michael Douglas said in a news conference Monday that band performances were moved to before the game so that band members would not be moving in and out of the stands at halftime, which could increase the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
The band’s performance featured two songs from the Aladdin soundtrack, “Arabian Nights” and “Friend Like Me.” Band members and staff on the sidelines wore their masks for the entirety of the performance, and those on the field removed their masks only while they were performing. Although the drill, or placement of students on the field, began with students 6 feet apart from one another, at times some students were closer together.
Tiffany Patterson, parent of a band member, said she thinks moving the halftime show to before the game is worth it if it helps keep everyone safe. She also said the masks, social distancing requirements and policy that spectators aren’t permitted back in if they leave the stadium will increase safety.
“Whatever’s going to keep the kids safe, I’m OK with,” Patterson said.
A regular fan at Decatur High football games, Patterson said the crowd was much smaller Thursday night than what she typically sees at a home football game.
The cheerleaders wore their masks during their performances on the sidelines. Ayrian Meyers, a junior cheerleader, said she’s excited to have a football season even though wearing a mask while cheering is challenging.
“I’m very excited actually. We didn’t think we would make it to this game,” she said. “We have a lot of guidelines in place that everybody is going to follow and try our hardest to enforce.”
In the stands, roughly 80% of spectators wore masks. Some fans walked through the stands without their masks, and some wore them so they covered their mouths but sat below their noses. Many removed their masks once seated. Although most groups on a given row stayed 6 feet apart from one another, some fans sat directly in front of one another, leaving fewer than 6 feet.
The student section was separated with a divider from the rest of the stadium to minimize movement throughout the stands. The student section was lined with shakers 6 feet apart to indicate where students should stand.
Brown said she approved of the safety precautions. “I think it makes sense. Obviously, nobody wants to do it, but it’s better for everyone, it’s safer for everyone.”
Decatur High JROTC instructor Scott Reed said he was happy for the senior players who initially thought they may not have a final season of football.
“The way it looked before they might not get to play,” Reed said. He said he felt comfortable with the guidelines in place. “We’ve taped off all the stands to where everybody has to sit 6 feet apart.”
