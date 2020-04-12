If Alabama is in a war against COVID-19, its general is longtime Decatur resident Dr. Scott Harris.
Harris, 54, is in his third year as the state health officer, and it is his emergency orders that are keeping residents out of conventional Easter services today, preventing after-church restaurant dining, and nixing public Easter egg hunts. It’s also his orders, many experts believe, that are saving lives.
“I was in private practice in Decatur for over 20 years, doing infectious diseases. I learned on the job a lot about social determinants of health and why we have health disparity. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I really was just training for public health all along,” Harris said last week. “I learned a lot, being in the community, about how to take care of vulnerable populations, and I’ve realized that’s kind of what I’m doing all of the time now, is trying to protect people who can’t protect themselves.”
Indeed, the same concerns about vulnerable populations he had in Decatur — where in 1996 he began his private practice in infectious diseases and HIV medicine and where he helped found and for 13 years was medical director of the Morgan Community Free Clinic — are causing him consternation as he leads the Alabama Department of Public Health in the effort to limit the impact of COVID-19.
“The thing that keeps me up at night is that Alabama is an older state on average than the rest of the country. We clearly have a lot more chronic disease on average than everyone else. That’s especially true in our African American population,” he said.
As of Thursday, black Alabamians accounted for 55.2% of the state's COVID-19 deaths even though they make up less than 27% of the population and only 36.4% of those confirmed to have contracted the disease. People 65 years old and older account for 65.5% of COVID-19 deaths, but only 22.5% of those who test positive for the virus and 17% of the population.
“It’s the same social determinants that drive every health disparity we have. The population that’s most at risk for dying from COVID-19 is also the population that has the most cardiovascular disease and the most cervical cancer and the highest infant mortality. It’s all those factors that are tied up in race and income and education and access to care,” Harris said. “You’re starting with a population that has a whole lot of chronic disease already, and now we’ve got this new epidemic superimposed on top of all those underlying issues.
“I don’t think it’s surprising. Here’s another health disparity we have with people who are living in poverty.”
The best way to control transmission of the disease in these vulnerable populations would be aggressive testing, but Alabama like other states has struggled to make that happen.
“Even compared to the state as a whole, our rural areas are older on average and have more chronic disease on average. We’re really, really worried that that’s a very susceptible population. And frankly, we’re not testing as much as we wish we could in a lot of those areas. There’s just not the infrastructure there to do it,” Harris said.
He said routine — generally daily — testing was happening in 51 of Alabama’s counties as of Thursday, and ADPH is in the process of rolling out more mobile testing sites to focus on the other 16 counties. More than 3,000 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19.
Ideally, Harris would like to be doing surveillance testing, where asymptomatic people are tested both to know who should be self-isolating and to accumulate data on when and where a surge of hospitalizations is likely.
“That would be our dream. We would love to be able to get to that point. Clearly asymptomatic transmission is a major component in propagating this disease. We realize that. But we simply don’t have the ability to test people right now who are asymptomatic, because capacity is so limited,” Harris said.
The shortage of testing kits and specimen collection kits is part of what necessitated the emergency orders issued by him and Gov. Kay Ivey, he said. Because it’s impossible to know who is infected, everybody must be assumed to be a potential carrier of the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25% of people infected with the new coronavirus don't present any symptoms, but they can still transmit the illness to others.
“There’s a sense in which the shelter-in-place order is sort of our response to the fact that we can’t test everybody all the time. We’re trying to tell everybody to stay home and social distance, don’t go out unless you need to get food or medicine or a few other exceptions,” he said. “If people could do that effectively, the urgency to test asymptomatic people goes way down. Ultimately, we would love to get to the point of testing asymptomatic people, but we’re nowhere near that yet.”
Health vs. economy
Harris speaks judiciously about the interplay between health and politics when it comes to emergency orders that have devastating effects on the state’s economy. The most public example that appeared to demonstrate friction between health officials and the elected officials who run state government was March 19, when Harris issued an emergency order banning gatherings of 25 or more people "in a single room or single space"
It was a startlingly broad order that would have effectively ended viral transmission at a place where it’s likely to occur, the workplace. Few Decatur industries could have survived it. The order was dramatic enough that Harris was specifically quizzed about whether it applied to workplaces at the press conference, also attended by Ivey, at which he read its terms.
"We did not specifically address that for workplaces. The order does apply to them," Harris said at the time. "Workplaces will need to find a way to maintain social distancing even if it involves having different numbers of people spread across larger spaces or in a larger number of rooms than before. Gatherings of 25 or more are prohibited. Any gatherings are prohibited if they cannot maintain the appropriate distance."
Before the day was over, Ivey signaled the order was likely to be amended soon. And on March 20, it was. The order that had applied to workplaces was amended to expressly exclude them.
“In public health you can only do so much health as the public lets you do,” Harris said Thursday. “It’s just not always been possible to bring along everyone in the state at the same time on every single issue. We’re trying to help people understand and communicate why it’s important. The health orders have evolved as the understanding of the public has evolved.
“Everyone involved in putting those orders together I think had a little bit different understanding of what that was meant to encompass. We finally were able to get to an agreement on that with everyone, which we then clarified.”
Would the original order, the one that applied to workplaces, have been better?
“I think the answer to that is complicated,” Harris said. “We would have less disease transmission if everyone followed social distancing in the workplace and out. This disease seems to need to be within 6 feet of people to really transmit effectively, so we certainly wish that no one ever had to be within 6 feet of another person. However, the reality is … there are workplaces that need to function and the economy needs to function as well.”
As the economic consequences of the stay-at-home order become more pronounced, criticism mounts over whether it is more extreme than necessary.
One of his predecessors as chief health officer is Don Williamson, now CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. He hired Harris as an ADPH area officer for north Alabama in 2015, and he is not among the critics.
“I held that job for 23 years. In doing that job, if you’re not being criticized by somebody, you’re probably not doing it right,” Williamson said Friday. “Scott is in an impossible situation. If he is successful, we keep the disease burden low and it will look like he overreacted. If he is not successful, we will be inundated and then he gets criticized for not being aggressive enough.
“The reality is, he’s doing a phenomenal job with probably the most difficult public health challenge certainly in my lifetime, and I hope the most difficult public health challenge of his lifetime.”
Medicaid expansion
Harris graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine and has a master's in public health from the UAB School of Public Health. A concern for the health of those in poverty has been a guiding principle throughout his career. Not only did he lead the Community Free Clinic in Decatur, he has been on international medical missions to Central America, South America and Africa. He declined, however, to weigh in on the issue of whether Alabama should expand Medicaid.
“In my position right now I would say that whether to have Medicaid expansion is going to be a decision of the governor and the Legislature,” he said.
He was less circumspect, however, in addressing the health benefits he believes would come from expanding Medicaid.
“I can say that public health believes strongly that there are definite health advantages in those states that have had Medicaid expansion. We’ve got around five years of data now that shows that health outcomes are improved when people have access to care. I don’t think anyone should be surprised by that,” Harris said. “But there’s a lot more political considerations that I’m not involved with.”
Williamson is adamant that Medicaid should be expanded once the current crisis eases.
“Right now is probably not the time to focus on Medicaid expansion,” Williamson said. “We’ve got to focus on getting the disease under control; we’ve got to focus on social distancing. But in the aftermath of this, when we are trying to rebuild our health care system, we need to learn from this.”
He said people between the ages of 19 and 64 who can’t afford private insurance are discouraged from getting treatment when they need it due to the lack of Medicaid availability. And even more than in normal times, it means hospitals are taking an enormous financial hit as they are forced to provide uncompensated care during a pandemic.
“This has simply exacerbated the problem of uninsurance in the state,” Williamson said. “I do think Medicaid expansion would have helped both in terms of having gotten people in (for diagnosis and treatment) earlier and certainly would have helped for paying for it on the health care side.”
Despite his high-profile role in Montgomery, Harris still subscribes to his hometown newspaper and talks fondly of his experiences at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
"We really miss being there, actually," he said, no doubt recalling simpler times. "I really love Decatur."
