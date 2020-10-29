Due to inclement weather, the free coronavirus testing scheduled for today at Decatur's St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been postponed.
Organizers tentatively rescheduled the event for Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 920 W. Moulton St.
The testing is open to everyone, whether individuals are showing symptoms or not. Results will be available in 48 hours.
St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church organized the event with God’s Love Covenant Church.
