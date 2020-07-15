COURTLAND — Two groups will be offering 250 free COVID-19 tests at the First Baptist Church of Courtland on Saturday, according to one of the organizers.
The Rev. Jan Turnbore, president of the Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP, said his chapter and Lawrence County Medical Center will offer free drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at the church on Jefferson Street beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
He said interested persons should have a government-issued ID and insurance card. “If they don’t have an insurance card, they should bring their Social Security card,” said Turnbore.
He said the event will remain open until 2 p.m. or all 250 tests are used.
“People don’t have to be from Courtland or North Courtland to receive the test,” he added.
