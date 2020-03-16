Free tax preparation help will continue to be available at the Athens Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday.
Betty Ruth, executive director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program locally, said the tax preparation program will move to another site if the library becomes unavailable because of coronavirus concerns.
The RSVP program at Decatur Public Library is suspended while the facility is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.