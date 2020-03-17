Construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is pictured at Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Feb. 5, 2020. The French Open has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The French Tennis Federation announced Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that the clay-court event will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. Main draw competition was supposed to start on May 24. [Martin Bureau/Pool via AP, File]