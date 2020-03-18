GE Appliances, which has a Decatur plant, said it is voluntarily reducing manufacturing operations “during this uncertain time of global pandemic.”
The Decatur plant, which produces top-freezer refrigerators, is moving to one line per shift, the company said.
“We are committed to the well-being of our employees and the communities where they live and work,” the company said. “Following global health guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization), it is our goal to alleviate anticipated stress on the health care system and to flatten the curve of the virus.”
Three other plants, in Louisville, Kentucky; Lafayette, Georgia; and Selmer, Tennessee, are also impacted.
The last normal operations for the four locations will be after second shift on Thursday, the company said. Starting with the first shift on Friday, through April 3, the company is reducing shifts or temporarily suspending operations at those locations.
GE Appliances said it distribution centers remain operational to provide parts and inventory to customers.
“We will continue delivery and service of appliances while taking precautionary measures to protect our employees and consumers while providing these critical services,” the company said.
