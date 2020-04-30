The coronavirus pandemic caused worry, isolation and economic pain, but it also created an opportunity for generosity.
The Decatur area has responded.
Local industries have donated appliances, medical face masks and money. Decatur Morgan Hospital has received thousands of units of professional protective equipment, hundreds of meals for its staff and flowers for its patients.
Noel Lovelace, president of The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, said she has been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by more than 125 different groups. The hospital was caring for two patients Wednesday who had tested positive for COVID-19.
“So many different organizations have reached out to us with any help we might need,” Lovelace said. “We had more than 2,500 cloth masks sent to us and we’re wearing them. More than 3,000 meals, food for our staff, has been bought from local restaurants and brought to us."
"The sheer number is just a morale boost for our staff who are here 24/7/365 whether there is a pandemic crisis or not going on. The numbers are pretty impressive but the generosity, the creativity, the love and support and the parades, those are immeasurable.”
Some of the PPE has come from United Launch Alliance in Decatur and a machinist union. They've donated almost 6,000 masks to hospitals surrounding the Decatur plant.
While ULA works on "critical national security missions," said Tory Bruno, ULA CEO, "we understand the front lines are at our country’s hospitals. ... We are so grateful for your service and dedication during this most difficult time as we work to slow the spread of the virus. You are the true heroes.”
ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye said the N95 masks went to Decatur Morgan Hospital as well as hospitals in Madison and Huntsville.
Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Morgan County, said the agency has established a community crisis fund to assist people who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. She said it is in a separate account from the UW’s annual fund-raising collection.
“The fund will be used to feed people; provide rent/mortgage/utility assistance; and support agencies struggling due to the increased demands caused by the crisis,” Ross said. “So far, we have distributed funds to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama to provide rent/mortgage/utility assistance, as they have both the technology and the experience to do this well. They are working with landlords, lenders and utility companies to ensure that customers who are behind in their payments due to layoff or reduction in hours as a result of the crisis, won’t be evicted, foreclosed upon or lose utilities.”
She said donations from local food banks and the crisis fund have kept food on many tables.
On Wednesday, Indorama Ventures Xylenes and PTA and AlphaPet, which have plants on Finley Island Road in Decatur, presented checks totaling $30,000 to the local United Way.
IVXP Site Manager Russ Wilson said it is important the company gives back to the communities where its employees live and work.
“As a global company, with a growing presence in north Alabama, helping our local communities is our priority,” he said.
Tammy Gaull-Gatza, communications director for IVXP, said the money came from a $2.5 million corporate fund that is being distributed to more than 160 company sites in 31 countries.
Ross said people wanting to donate to the United Way crisis fund can send a check to P.O. Box 1058, Decatur, AL 35602, give online at uwmcal.org or call 256-353-2609.
She said United Way is struggling to maintain a level of funding to help its 30 partner agencies function.
“This is why United Way exists … to help those in need year ’round, and to rally the troops when times are particularly tough,” Ross said. “We are blessed to be a part of such a giving community, and I know that together, we really will get through this.”
Lt. Richard Watts of the local Salvation Army agreed with Ross. He called a recent donation of three washers and dryers made through the GE Appliances plant in Decatur a blessing.
“We are extremely blessed for the support we’ve received that allows us to continue to provide hope for these uncertain times,” Watts said.
When Gov. Kay Ivey ordered some businesses closed last month, Watts said the Salvation Army lost about $25,000 in revenue from its its two closed thrift stores.
“We basically had no donations coming in,” he said. The North Alabama Food Bank stepped up and donated 13 pallets of food and transported the food, too, Watts said.
“We’ve pretty much have been at capacity since the order was issued,” Watts said of the Salvation Army's 26-bed shelter in Decatur — with two men’s dorms and one women’s dorm. “We usually might have 12 to 13 people. Now we have 22. Because of the stay-at-home order, the shelter is their home. … Having good, reliable units take some of the pressure off the administration. And when the clients arrive at their jobs, it is nice to know they have clean clothes.”
