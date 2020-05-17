Hugs, hand-shaking, mingling of friends from different households: They’re all part of a typical high school graduation, and they’re all great ways to spread the new coronavirus.
Emboldened by a revised state health order that beginning Monday ended the prohibition on gatherings of 10 people or more and a green light from the state superintendent, high schools in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties are holding in-person graduations this week.
Dr. Craig Hoesley, an infectious disease specialist at the UAB School of Medicine, has concerns that the realities of human behavior at the ceremonies could result in a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“The logistics of putting that together and being compliant with the safer-at-home order is challenging,” he said. “I’m not sure how they do that in terms of maintaining social distancing, maintaining 6 feet between individuals and especially how they would manage that within the crowd. Logistically, I think it’s going to be very challenging.”
He said much smaller gatherings in the state have already had deadly results, including church gatherings in Chambers County in March that spread the virus throughout the community and left many dead.
“I think that should be taken very seriously, because we certainly have seen examples in our state where communities have had expanded transmissions around gatherings. It certainly can happen. It has happened,” Hoesley said.
The school systems are taking it seriously, but even area superintendents have concerns that their efforts will not be enough to prevent transmission of the virus.
“I’m sure people will violate the social distancing just getting in and getting settled,” said Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas. “And then after the ceremony, people may be hooking up with their graduates and friends. That’s a little bit hard to control, but we’ll do the best we can.”
Precautions
DCS has announced the most stringent commencement rules among area school systems. Each graduate will be issued one ticket that allows four people to attend, enabling social distancing within the stadiums at Austin High and Decatur High. The individuals must be together at the time of entry, and the family groupings will sit 6 feet from other family groupings. Temperature screenings will be conducted for all attendees, and all guests must wear face coverings until they are seated.
Hoesley applauds the requirement of face coverings, and said schools should consider requiring "universal masking" at graduation ceremonies.
Douglas said he has always shaken hands with every graduate, but he does not plan to do so at Austin High’s commencement Thursday or Decatur High’s on Friday.
“The last thing we want to do is have a graduation and then one of our faculty members or one of our students or one of our graduates or one of our families comes down with COVID and dies because we were trying to have the ceremony,” Douglas said.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said he is encouraging staff, guests and students to wear masks, but not requiring it. The five high schools in his system will hold graduations in their respective stadiums Monday at 7 p.m. Tickets at each commencement will be limited to maintain social distancing.
“This may sound very Nick Saban-ish, but we only can control what we can control. We want to make sure that we provide as a school system a safe environment for the students and the people who attend,” he said. “It’s going to be up to their personal responsibility whether they take advantage of that environment.”
Hartselle High Principal Brad Cooper said extra bleachers have been added to the stadium to allow social distancing, and staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks while handing out programs and interacting with guests. Other attendees will not be required to wear masks.
“We’re trying to balance the health and safety of everyone, but also get these students and their parents the graduation they deserve to have,” Cooper said.
Whether he shakes hands with graduates at the May 26 commencement is an open question.
“I really plan on it. I guess as it gets closer we will determine what we do. But I’ve been a principal for six or seven years, and I’ve shaken hands with every graduate, and I’d love to do that again,” he said. “That being said, I’m not going to put us in a situation where we’re spreading germs or anything of that sort. I’m not sure yet.”
Not only is shaking hands an effective way to transmit the virus, the simple act of handing out a diploma is problematic, according to Hoesley.
"There are a lot of conventional elements to graduations that I think would be very difficult to continue under the current guidance," he said.
Douglas said diplomas will be handed out, but at arms length and without the touching of hands.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey suggested that school systems consider guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health relating to places of worship in deciding on graduation precautions. In addition to social distancing and cleaning, those guidelines recommend screening all employees and volunteers for COVID-19 symptoms, ideally including a temperature check, and having them wear face coverings.
The worship guidelines also recommend that people over 65 or with underlying health conditions be encouraged to stay home.
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said her main concern is that people attending the graduation ceremonies will carry the virus back to vulnerable family members.
“It would be heartbreaking if there were repercussions to something like this,” she said. “Realize that if you don’t follow the guidelines, you are putting yourself and your family at great risk. It is an important time for kids, but it’s not worth risking their future for it.”
She said the relaxation of the safer-at-home order on Monday is not an indication the virus has subsided, and people attending graduation ceremonies should keep that in mind.
“The big question is, is it worth the risk? And can we isolate enough to make sure we are avoiding that risk? The risk has not changed because a few days have passed,” she said.
Dozens of Hoover High alumni who are health professionals recently objected in a letter to the Hoover Sun to that school's plans to hold an in-person graduation, even though that school is providing every student with a medical-grade mask and requiring that it be worn.
“Simply put, a large-scale graduation ceremony cannot occur safely at this time,” they wrote. “… Will we allow new graduates to suffer the grief of knowing that their graduation ceremony may have caused their parent, grandparent or friend to get sick and possibly die?”
Contact tracing
Complicating the equation is that locally and statewide, numerous graduations are taking place at about the same time, and also close to the time when restaurants, gyms, barber shops and other businesses opened up.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has repeatedly said, consistent with White House guidelines, that an essential component to fully reopening the economy is effective contact tracing. The point of contact tracing is to immediately locate and isolate all those who have had significant contact with a person who tests positive for the coronavirus so as to limit widespread transmission.
On Thursday, the state reported 400 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count since testing began. Each of those 400 people must be interviewed, and every person with whom they have had significant contact must also be interviewed and advised to self-isolate.
It’s an enormous job. The National Association of County and City Health Officials recently issued a position statement recommending 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people during the pandemic. In Alabama, this would equate to 1,470 contact tracers. George Washington University created an estimator that looks at population, infection rates and other factors to determine the number of contact tracers needed. In Alabama, that number came to 1,769.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has 120.
What will the ADPH do if statewide graduations, combined with the reopening of the economy, create a spike in new cases?
“We’re pretty much employing every employee we have in the Alabama Department of Public Health in this response already. It does concern me,” said Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers.
If such a spike occurs, she said ADPH would look to companies that do contact tracing, hire school nurses, and possibly use cellphone tracking programs to expedite the tracing process.
Lag time
Whether graduations locally and statewide prove to be a significant source of viral transmission will not be known immediately.
According to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, it can take three to five days for someone to feel sick after exposure to the virus. Those with mild symptoms, while still contagious, often delay getting tested. Several more days may elapse before test results come back.
All told, it can take about two weeks before it is clear from the daily tallies of new cases whether a gathering was a significant source of transmission.
Douglas will be watching the numbers.
“It will be nerve-wracking,” he said. “We’re probably more stringent than anybody else around, and that’s because we don’t want to be the graduation that starts a spike or a spread in Decatur or in this county.”
