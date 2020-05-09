Area hair care specialists were relieved an amended state health order allows them to return to work Monday, but several remain riled that they were shut down at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One shop owner said new guidelines placed on close-contact service providers imposed another expense they will have to recover before they can realize any profit in their pockets.
“If I have 30 clients some days, now I’ll have to purchase 60 smocks to do my job the way the government says I should,” Ken Orr, owner of Talk of the Town Salon in Decatur, said of needing enough smocks so half can be cleaned while the other half are in use.
“I’ve been closed six weeks and now this. That’s costing all of us money.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health said “service providers should wear a clean smock for each client. … Each client should be draped with a clean cape for hair or barber services. Service providers must use clean, protective neck strips around the neck for each client.”
The ADPH said minimum standards for close contact personal service business workers to follow also include: Hand sanitizer should be made available for all clients. Clients should be required to wash hands or use hand sanitizer prior to a nail service; all services should be scheduled appointments with adequate time in between appointments to properly clean and disinfect; cashless payments are preferred; businesses should take the temperatures of clients and any with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should be sent home; and service chairs and tables should allow 6 feet between clients.
The ADPH also is asking that coffee and water stations, magazines and newspapers, candy dishes, product testers and samples be temporarily removed.
Orr said salons already follow stringent guidelines from the state Public Health Department.
“I don’t have a problem with having healthy practices,” he said. “But that’s overkill. People who are making the decisions aren’t beauticians and barbers. If they were, they would know it was overkill. But I don’t have a choice. I’m not going to break the law.
"The way I see it, I’ve lost a month and a half of income and all we did was waste time. I feel the government, the state, should exercise their faith in the business owners. We know how to operate our business, but we’re being treated like we are kids. It’s not (Gov. Kay Ivey’s) job to decide who can do what. … Who knows, we might get shut down again.”
J. Hugh Looney, owner of JHL and Associates Professional Haircare in Decatur, said he is glad to be able to reopen but his opinion hasn’t changed since before the shutdown.
“Some people shouldn’t be here, and some people should. They know who they are,” he said. “We’ll be clean and ready and prepared with masks. We should not have been closed down to start with.”
He said he’ll reopen his shop with four stylists on Monday at 5 p.m. “Tuesday we’ll open at 8 a.m., and I’ve been taking appointments.” He said he’ll be cutting hair for about a dozen customers a day.
Patti Brown, a stylist at Somerville’s Rock, Paper & Scissors, said she was “super excited” to hear Ivey announce the revised health order Friday that means she can start earning a living again.
“I have appointments set up every day beginning Tuesday through the end of the month,” she said Friday afternoon. But she was a little guarded when asked about the new guidelines placed on stylists and barbers.
“It’s all going to be challenging,” she said. “There are so many steps to take to do our jobs now, but I’m so excited to get back to work regardless what the guidelines are.”
She said she hasn’t worked for about five weeks. “I’ve heard of stylists getting unemployment checks,” Brown said. “I’ve applied, but I haven’t seen any money. Now I have to buy more smocks, more capes and spend a lot of money to go back to work. It doesn’t seem right.”
