With an increase in the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations on the horizon, the state’s top infectious disease doctor pleaded with Alabamians to skip today’s Super Bowl gatherings.
“This is not a time for a Super Bowl party,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Friday. “In terms of the COVID epidemic we’ve been in now for a year, we’re in the fourth quarter in this, and it is not the time to fumble away the ball because you were careless and you spent time with a whole bunch of people that weren’t in your household.
“Please stay at home. The idea of sitting in an enclosed space, indoors, watching TV for hours at a time with a bunch of people from different households, that’s a perfect prescription for having outbreaks.”
While daily local and state COVID-19 deaths remain high, they typically follow infections by several weeks. Other COVID-19 indicators are generally favorable, with new infections the lowest they’ve been since mid-November in the state and since late October in Morgan County. Positivity — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is also trending down. In Morgan County, the rolling average positivity rate of 14.7% is the lowest it has been since early October.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Decatur Morgan Hospital are well below their peak of about 100. As of Friday, the hospital had 35 COVID-19 inpatients.
“We have had hopeful news in the last few weeks,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger, co-chair of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Emergency Management Committee, said Friday. “Have things improved? I think that they have, but we still have a lot of new cases every single day. We’re going to have to continue to do the social distancing, the masking, the hand washing until we can get to a point where we have most of the population vaccinated. That’s just the simple truth of it all.”
As the state discovered after the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving, Harris said, those favorable trends can turn tragically bad in a hurry.
“The most consistent statistic of the whole pandemic is however many case numbers we get today, in about two weeks 10% of those people are going to be in the hospital, and a week or two after that about 1½% of those (infected) people are going to die,” Harris said. “The way we prevent hospitalization and death is that we don’t get a lot of new daily cases.”
Vaccines
Beginning Monday, the Alabamians who are eligible for a vaccine will expand dramatically to include those 65 or older and many who have critical jobs that place them at special risk of catching the virus, including teachers, manufacturing workers and grocery store workers.
The problem with that expanded eligibility, explained Harris, is that it has not been matched with an expanded vaccine supply. The Biden administration has increased the shipment of Moderna doses to Alabama by about 10,000 per week with Pfizer doses unchanged, so the state now receives 55,000 to 65,000 first doses weekly. Beginning Monday about 1.5 million people will be eligible for vaccinations, requiring 3 million doses.
“We don’t have anywhere near that amount,” Harris said.
The state has thus far administered 436,962 vaccine doses, including the full two-dose regimen for 78,276 residents.
The ADPH is jumpstarting the effort to vaccinate the expanded eligibility group next week by providing vaccine doses to eight mass vaccination clinics, including in Huntsville and Birmingham. Each of the eight sites are expected to vaccinate 1,000 people per day Monday through Friday, and the state has shipped 5,000 Pfizer doses to each site. Most of the sites require appointments, and Huntsville Hospital has already scheduled all available spots with people on a waiting list. Appointments at the Birmingham vaccination clinics can be made at uabmedicinevaccine.org.
The Morgan County Health Department is only scheduling second doses this month unless its supply increases. Decatur Morgan Hospital received a shipment of almost 3,000 Pfizer doses last week and is scheduling appointments at decaturmorganhospital.net.
Noel Lovelace, director of development at Decatur Morgan, said the hospital will be vaccinating teachers from the school systems in Morgan County on Monday.
Harris said a federal program will begin in about 10 days in which about 15,000 doses are shipped to Walmart pharmacies in Alabama. These doses will not be subtracted from the state's usual allotment. He expects about half of the Walmart pharmacies to receive the vaccine. Walmart will use the same eligibility criteria used by the ADPH and will handle the scheduling of vaccinations through its website.
Johnson & Johnson on Thursday applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its one-dose vaccine, and Harris said he expects it to be authorized in less than three weeks.
"We would hope that maybe we can see some products shipping in two-and-a-half or three weeks or so," Harris said. "J&J is ramping up its production now. They didn't have some huge stockpile of vaccine waiting ahead of time the way Pfizer and Moderna did. J&J's goal is for 100 million doses by June, so that's not going to happen overnight."
If Alabama receives its usual 1.4% of those doses based on its population, that would equate to 1.4 million additional doses by June.
Vaccine scheduling
Scheduling vaccinations in Alabama has remained an obstacle. The main problem, Harris said, is simply the shortage of vaccine. There have been technical problems, too.
Harris said the vaccine scheduling hotline (855-566-5333) is no longer making vaccination appointments. The telemarketing firm operating it is instead taking down information and communicating it to the applicable county health departments, who will contact people when vaccine is available.
“That phone number group is not doing scheduling now,” Harris said. “We recognize there have been problems doing that.”
ADPH initially contracted with Montgomery-based ASK Telemarketing to answer general inquiries to the department about COVID-19 beginning Feb. 22, 2020, according to Sancha Howard, assistant general counsel of ADPH. A General COVID-19 Questions Hotline (800-270-7268) was begun by ASK on Dec. 15. ASK added the vaccine scheduling hotline Jan. 8.
“Currently there are two toll-free numbers that are used to answer calls. The calls are distributed to 150 ASK employees,” Howard said, and ASK bills ADPH 65 cents per minute for each call it receives.
As of Friday, according to the state Department of Finance, ADPH had paid ASK $253,966.
On Jan. 21, ADPH entered into an agreement with NIC Alabama, which The Decatur Daily obtained through a public records request, to handle online vaccine scheduling at ADPH sites. ADPH paid a one-time implementation fee of $300,000 and committed to paying $1,200 annually for each of its vaccination sites. Additionally, NIC will receive 25 cents per scheduled appointment. The website for vaccine scheduling is at alcovidvaccine.gov.
Harris said most county health departments are booked through mid-April.
Political pressure
The pace of vaccinations has caused frustration among many, including lawmakers.
“I’m disappointed at the rollout of the vaccines for all the people desperate to receive one,” Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said last week. “I contacted the governor’s most senior staff and Dr. Harris last week to relay to them the rising public frustration with the slow rollout. I even offered to spearhead an emergency funding bill if money was a problem. According to the Department of Public Health, Alabama is not receiving an adequate number of vaccines to meet the demand.”
Harris said most frustration with vaccine scheduling can be explained by that lack of supply.
“The biggest problem that we hear about is just that there aren’t available appointments, and that’s unfortunately just a numbers game. We know there are people going to the online portal who just can’t find an appointment, and that’s because we simply don’t have one available yet,” Harris said.
He said ADPH has worked out a system so county health departments know how many doses they will receive each week, which he said will help on scheduling.
“That’s going to be, we hope, a stable number and we’ll increase it when we’re able, but it will make it a lot easier for them in the future to schedule. But right now, people are scheduling a long ways out.”
Orr supports a bill filed in the Legislature last week that would limit the emergency powers of the ADPH and state health officer, which he said would “make the department more accountable to the people via their elected representatives.”
“The ADPH is run by a board of doctors; they hire their leader who is accountable to them,” Orr said. “Neither the executive branch nor the legislative branch has much control over the department.”
Harris said Alabamians can obtain vaccines in any county, regardless of their county of residence. He said nothing prevents people from other states obtaining vaccines in Alabama, but he believes that to be rare.
Harris said he expects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue guidance within a few days about the transmissibility of COVID-19 by people who have been vaccinated and are then exposed to the virus.
“I think it’s very likely that what will happen is that we will say that people who are fully vaccinated and who have been at least a couple of weeks since their last shot — so that they have time to form a full-fledged antibody response — those people probably aren’t going to need to quarantine if they’re exposed to a case, as long as they’re not having symptoms,” Harris said.
