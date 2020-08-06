While many school districts locally and statewide will be focused on their county’s risk level on Alabama’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard in deciding whether in-person instruction should be suspended, a state health official cautioned that such decisions should also take into account whether a school is experiencing an outbreak and the school’s grade levels.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas this week reiterated the district’s plan to end in-person instruction if the Alabama Department of Public Health designates Morgan County as “very high risk,” with plans to resume in-person instruction if the level drops to “high risk” or below. About 70% of DCS students have opted for in-person instruction when classes begin Wednesday, but they would be transitioned to virtual if the county is deemed at very high risk for viral spread.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said the Risk Indicator Dashboard should be considered in school closure decisions, but increases or decreases in a county’s risk as measured by the dashboard should not necessarily be conclusive.
“If a county goes up in the risk level, but your school is not experiencing cases or outbreaks, you shouldn’t necessarily automatically close the school. That’s a very difficult decision that the superintendents and principals will face,” Landers said. “The risk indicator looks at trends and percent positivity, but we also should look at what’s happening in our individual settings and individual age groups.”
One reason the Risk Indicator Dashboard should not be the exclusive measure in determining whether all schools in a district should close, according to Landers, is that the age of children is proving to be an important gauge not only of whether the student is likely to get sick from COVID-19, but also of whether that student is likely to transmit it to more vulnerable populations.
“Children don’t appear to be quite as efficient in terms of spreading COVID as adults. Of course adolescents are more like adults in spreading the virus. This appears to be the case because of how COVID is spread — sneezing, coughing, talking, singing. Children don’t have the lung capacity to spread those droplets quite as efficiently, especially younger children.”
Landers, a pediatrician, said indications are that children 10 and under are less likely to spread the virus, and if otherwise healthy also are the least likely to suffer severe complications if they contract the disease. Elementary schools, therefore, appear to be a lower risk environment for both students and staff than middle, junior high and high schools.
She said in this way COVID-19 is similar to tuberculosis, which is spread through airborne bacteria but is almost never transmitted by children.
“We pediatricians are looking at it from the standpoint of the potential for children to spread COVID or contract COVID, versus the loss of educational opportunity, the loss of nutritional opportunity, the loss of mental health support that the school system provides for children,” she said.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, also points to developing evidence that children are less likely to spread COVID-19.
“Little kids, in particular those that are less than 10, are probably not major sources of infection,” she said.
Marrazzo also had bad news for schools seeking to keep the virus at bay. Most school districts, including DCS, are asking that parents monitor their children’s temperature before they go to school each day. Marrazzo cautioned that this common screening tool is not a particularly effective method of detecting COVID-19.
“Screening for fever will pick up a very small percentage of people who are infected, either because they’re not going to develop fever — which not everybody does — or because they’re too early in the infection to actually have started to develop a fever,” Marrazzo said. “I don’t want people to get a false sense of security when they find they don’t have a temperature or their kid doesn’t have a temperature.”
With those caveats, however, the goal of the ADPH Risk Indicator Dashboard is to measure the extent to which people in a given county are at risk for contracting COVID-19, a measurement which is critical for school officials in evaluating whether the benefits of in-person instruction are outweighed by health risks to students, staff and families.
Risk factors
So what is the Risk Indicator Dashboard, and what does it measure?
ADPH publishes an updated dashboard each Friday. A link to the Risk Indicator Dashboard can be found at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19. The most recent update was made after 4 p.m. Friday — after a typical school day would have ended — which could complicate school districts’ ability to notify students that instruction will switch to virtual-only the following Monday.
“We don’t have as many people as we’d like to have in just getting this information up and getting it posted,” Landers said.
The color-coded dashboard designates each county in the state as either low risk (green), moderate risk (yellow), high risk (orange) or very high risk (red). Currently, 15 counties in the state are designated very high risk, 39 are designated high risk, and 13 are moderate risk. No counties are designated low risk.
Locally, Morgan and Limestone counties are high risk and Lawrence County — which had been designated low risk July 24 — on Friday was designated very high risk.
Landers said dramatic changes in weekly risk designations will likely be common as the school year progresses.
“An outbreak in an entity, like a long-term care facility, can drive those numbers back up pretty quickly, because you can have a lot of people in one particular place,” she said.
Those risk designations are a factor in almost all school districts’ determinations of whether to suspend in-person instruction, and they are a primary focus at DCS.
“We are monitoring the Alabama Department of Public Health levels,” Douglas said Monday at a news conference. “Obviously if we’re green, yellow or orange, then we’ll have in-person school, but if we were to go to the very highest (risk) level, then we would transition to our virtual model.”
The dashboard is based on specific criteria. The starting point in determining a county’s risk level involves whether the number of new cases per day over a two-week period is declining or rising, and if declining, how long that trend has continued. A lag time is built into this metric, so the new-case trajectory in Friday’s dashboard was calculated only through July 25, the previous Saturday.
Further complicating this metric, ADPH does not use the day a new case was reported, but the day the test was administered — information not available to school districts seeking to anticipate what the coming Friday’s dashboard will look like. And even this number is additionally complicated because ADPH uses a three-day rolling average rather than the actual number of new cases per day.
If the number of new cases per day is staying the same or rising, the county is designated very high risk (red), and no additional analysis is necessary.
The initial designation is high risk (orange) if the county’s daily new-case count has been declining for one to six days. If the downward trajectory in new cases has continued for seven to 13 days, its initial designation will be moderate risk (yellow). If the downward trajectory has continued more than 14 days, or if fewer than 10 residents have tested positive per day over the previous two weeks, the initial designation is low risk (green).
Unless this initial analysis yields a very high risk (red) designation, the calculations are not complete.
ADPH next looks at the percentage of the population that has been tested for the coronavirus. If less than 0.8% have been tested over the previous two weeks, the initial designation is raised one level. So a county that, based on the new-case trend is low risk (green) would be elevated to moderate risk. Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties all had adequate testing for the period reflected in Friday’s dashboard, so this was not a factor.
ADPH then looks at the percentage of tests that were positive. If that percentage is over 10% and is rising over two weeks, the county’s risk designation will be increased one level.
Finally, ADPH looks at the percentage of people reporting to emergency rooms or urgent care clinics with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, even if they were not tested. If that percentage is increasing, the risk designation is increased by one level.
In Friday’s dashboard, Morgan County had a new-case rate that had been declining for seven to 13 days, so its initial designation was moderate risk (yellow). Adequate testing had taken place and the number of people reporting COVID-like symptoms was declining, so neither of those metrics affected the initial designation. However, the percentage of positive tests was above 10 and increasing, so ADPH raised the county from moderate risk to high risk (orange). Limestone County also began with a moderate risk designation, but was increased to high risk due to the percentage of positive tests.
Lawrence County, however, had a new-case rate that had only been declining for one to six days, so it began with a high risk designation. Because the percent of positive tests was increasing, it was bumped up to very high risk — even though it had been low risk (green) the previous Friday.
While the decision on whether to have in-school instruction becomes more complicated when cases in the county are rising, Landers said she hopes viral spread in schools when cases are declining can be controlled. She stressed the use of face coverings by teachers and students, social distancing and hand hygiene.
Regardless of precautions, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said this week, COVID-19 will make an appearance in classrooms throughout the state.
“We are going to have cases in our schools. There’s no question about that,” Harris said. “… There are going to be thousands of kids who are positive on the first day of school.”
