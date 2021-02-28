Alabama public health officials don’t know how many doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine the state will receive, but they welcome a third vaccine option.
“Certainly it’s useful to have an additional product for the COVID-19 vaccine effort,” said Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers. “Keep in mind that at this point in time ... there’s still not going to be a very large amount coming into any state because there was a smaller amount of this vaccine manufactured.”
U.S. officials expect to have only a few million doses to divide among states in initial shipments, according to The Associated Press. By the end of March, however, J&J has said it can supply enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with 100 million doses available by the end of June.
“They are ramping up their manufacturing,” Landers said. However, “it’s not going to be a large amount coming to any state, at least in the immediate future. Of course, any amount is helpful.”
While Landers said the ADPH has no information on how much J&J vaccine the state will receive, she expects it to be about 1.5% of the doses that are produced.
Landers said she hopes the vaccine will be available in Alabama sometime this week.
As of Friday afternoon, 869,164 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines had been administered in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The latest data shows that 595,275 people have received one or more doses, and 272,494 have completed the series.
Judy Smith, the administrator of the ADPH Northern District, said a single-dose vaccine will be “more workable” for some providers such as those vaccinating homebound people.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require an initial dose followed by a second dose either four weeks or three weeks later. The J&J vaccine can last three months in the refrigerator compared to the Pfizer and Moderna options, which require storage at very low temperatures.
“Obviously, we know the vaccine may be going to other providers besides the health department,” Smith said, “and that’s fine because we want a lot of providers in the state to have vaccine, not just public health, not just the hospitals, but our local retail pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.”
While the J&J vaccine was less effective at preventing any illness than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, State Health Officer Scott Harris said last week it is extremely effective at preventing serious cases of COVID-19.
“In terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalization and in preventing death, they’re all three equivalent, they’re all three, in fact, identical. No one who got J&J vaccine died from COVID,” Harris said.
He stressed that people should take the first vaccine that is available to them.
Local vaccinations
Smith said county health departments in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are among those in the Northern District where initial Moderna vaccine doses will be available this week. Appointments must be scheduled through alcovidvaccine.gov or by calling 855-566-5333.
“Morgan County (Health Department) is going to have 600 primary doses available starting Monday,” Smith said, with 150 first doses to be administered daily from Monday through Thursday. “That allows us to social distance people and have the appropriate level of staff,” she said.
During the month of February, “it’s been difficult to give anything but second doses that we were committed to give,” Smith said. “Now, we’re going to be able to give some primary doses again.”
Vaccinations can also be scheduled at Decatur Morgan Hospital by registering at decaturmorganhospital.net. The CVS in Moulton has also begun administering vaccines, with registration available at cvs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.