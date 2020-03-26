Local organizations that provide food and other assistance are continuing to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re still accepting cash and other donations.
“We’ve got food to share and if people need food, they need to come and let us help them,” said Tere Richardson, board president of Limestone County Churches Involved. That all-volunteer organization, supported by 42 local churches of all denominations, is based at 201 N. Jefferson St. in Athens.
Normally, the organization also offers general assistance for utilities, rent and life-sustaining medications, but “for the last two weeks, we’ve focused on food distribution,” Richardson said. “We’re exploring ways” to re-start general assistance, she said.
LCCI’s office is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. for food distribution.
The organization has provided food to about 150 to 160 people in the last two weeks, which is more than normal for this time of the year, Richardson said. The needs are “not so extreme that we can’t deal with the demand.” For all of 2019, the organization had 3,800 requests for food from individuals.
Those who have received food include “homeless people, people who have lost their jobs, people who are caring for their grandchildren, the chronically poor,” she said. “It absolutely runs the gamut.”
The Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur is still distributing food and providing financial assistance for people who need to get prescriptions filled and who need gas to get to medical appointments.
“We’re still here,” said CCC Director Ashley Boyd. “We’re still serving the community.”
CCC’s office at 119 First Ave. N.E. is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Boyd said there’s been a recent “surge” in requests for assistance.
The organization assisted 498 people, both adults and children, through all 11 of its programs, from March 1 through March 25 last year. “So far this month, we’ve helped 550 people” with food distribution and help paying for prescriptions and gas to get to appointments, though the majority of requests are for food, she said.
Boyd said the organization has filled 122 food orders for Decatur families since March 11.
“We know a lot of our citizens are struggling,” she said. “We’re still helping out to make sure no one goes hungry.”
Pamela Bolding, the administrative director at the Neighborhood Christian Center, said the organization gives out food bags and hygiene kits Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Other programs and ministries are paused at this time as a precaution.
The organization still provides financial assistance, mainly for utility bills right now, Bolding said.
The center is located at 619 Bank St. in Decatur. In the afternoons, the staff delivers food and snack packs to people who have called in who are self-quarantined or homebound.
“We’re also checking on the people we serve through our programs to make sure they’re OK,” Bolding said.
The organizations are relaxing some rules at this time.
LCCI is temporarily waiving a four-times-a-year limit for receiving food. And there’s no income eligibility requirement.
“We just need an ID to show you’re a Limestone County resident,” Richardson said.
CCC has also relaxed income restrictions, asking that people bring a Social Security card and identification to show that they’re a Morgan County resident.
Bolding said the NCC also has "eased up on restrictions. We’re just asking for their name and date of birth.”
