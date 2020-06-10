Long lines outside the Morgan County Courthouse for the tag office are a product of more than health guidelines, according to License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell.
Zero percent interest rates on vehicle loans, good car deals and residents with stimulus money have created a perfect storm for her office staff, she said.
“I’ve never seen this amount of people even under normal circumstances (needing services),” she said. “It is usually busy on Mondays and Fridays this time of year, but now it is busy every day.”
Jody Lewellen, sales manager at Lynn Layton Chevrolet, said new car sales are up the past couple of months despite the coronavirus pandemic. He feels stimulus checks from the federal government and his dealership incentives up to $6,000 or zero percent interest are driving factors.
“A lot of people are home from work with nothing else to do because of the pandemic,” he said. “April and May were really good for the car business. Our inventory now is at an all-time low because of demand, and General Motors assembly plants were shut down for a couple of months.”
He said he was pleased with May’s car sales, which were up more than 3% over May 2019 sales numbers.
“Our numbers may fall in June because the factories are behind, and it may take them two or three weeks to get the cars off the assembly line,” he added.
Meanwhile, there will eventually be relief for tag office customers. At its meeting Tuesday, the Morgan County Commission gave Maxwell authority to hire two temporary employees.
However, she said it will be early next week before the two additional workers will be on board, and she is working to fill a part-time assessment clerk vacancy. So lines outside the courthouse won't immediately disappear.
“It’s miserable out here,” Debra Acosta of Decatur said while standing outside Tuesday afternoon. “I was here this morning but left because the line was so long. I’m back now, and I have waited at least 1½ hours.”
About 10:30 a.m., more than 20 people queued outside the second-floor entrance on the Cotaco Park side of the courthouse when rain started falling. Later in the day, customers waiting outside took shelter from the sun’s heat by curling the line underneath the walkway above.
Joel Martinez of Lacey’s Spring said he stood in line more than an hour to get inside to renew tags for two vehicles.
“It’s hot and humid out here. I’m sure there is a better way than this,” he said standing in line about 1:30 p.m. He said he went to the Lacey’s Spring satellite office Monday afternoon but found it closed because a department worker had tested positive on Friday for COVID-19. On Monday night, he said he tried paying for his tag online but the website wouldn’t load properly on his computer.
Amanda Carpenter of Hartselle called her hour or so wait outside “disappointing.”
Maxwell said demand for car tags has long lines forming at both the Lacey’s Spring and Hartselle satellite offices, too.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said because measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the number of people inside at the tag office has to be limited.
“Every day we have a line,” he said. “We can’t let the people pile up in the tag office (hallway). We want the customers and our employees to stay safe. Some of the people in the line outside are not going to the tag office. They can come right in. It’s a slow process. … We can do better than this.”
Maxwell said her offices were closed March 17 to May 4 because of COVID-19 concerns and the governor’s stay-at-home order. Once the courthouse reopened, Maxwell used an appointment process to register and transfer vehicle titles. “Before the customers came in, we had talked with them on the phone and told them what documents they needed to bring. Everything went smooth when they had all of the required documents.”
She said her staff is caught up with the transactions that needed to be processed while the courthouse was closed.
She said opening the satellite offices June 1 took four employees out of the courthouse office and courthouse security is not set up to properly assist her office.
“I ask those standing in line to be patient with us,” Maxwell said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
Maxwell said customers also can renew tags online at morgancountylicense.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.