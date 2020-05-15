More people locally are growing vegetable gardens this spring, and local gardeners believe it’s a product of extra free time during the coronavirus pandemic rather than a worry about food shortages.
Allyson Shabel with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System has noticed an uptick in gardening interest since statewide health orders began limiting other activities to prevent the virus's spread.
She said more people are learning to grow vegetables to have home-grown produce now that they have more time to learn.
“I wouldn’t say that they’re scared that they’re not going to have food, but I would say they just want to be able to be more self-sufficient,” she said.
Shabel said more people have realized that gardening is a good way to spend time outside now that many are working from home.
“I think people are at home more, and they have more time and grow things,” she said. “A lot of people like to be outside, and this is a good way to be outside.”
Donna Cole, owner of Smarty Plants on Gordon Terry Parkway, said her nursery has seen an increase in customers this spring, and she believes health orders played a part. Cooperative weather and an early spring also helped.
“With many staying at home, this offered the perfect opportunity for them to start gardening a bit earlier than normal,” Cole said.
Cole said sales have increased on vegetable plants, with tomatoes being particularly popular at her nursery.
“More and more people are wanting to know where their food comes from,” she said.
Growing produce and herbs can be used to supplement a grocery list, but personal gardens usually do not grow enough to replace grocery shopping entirely.
Vicki Morese with the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association grows cucumbers, tomatoes, squash, beans, okra and other types of vegetables in her garden. She still relies on the grocery store or the farmers market for other needs.
“I’m going to always need to depend on (farmers) who do it for a living,” she said.
A good portion of Cole’s customers are looking to get into gardening for the first time, she said.
Sharon Brown, a customer at Smarty Plants, increased her time gardening after finding herself at home more because of state health orders. She started with flowers but recently decided to grow aromatic herbs such as mint and rosemary.
“I usually try to keep it simple, but since we have extra time this year, I’ve done a little more,” Brown said. “We want to have a good aroma, but we also want to repel wasps. It’s a combination.”
Shabel cautioned first-time gardeners to start small and simple. A lot of first-time gardeners, she said, tend to get too ambitious.
“Conduct a survey of your family and what their favorite foods are so you can just stick to growing what you like to eat,” she said.
Cole said a good way to get started is to talk to someone who has experience gardening.
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “That is how you learn, and it's one of the many ways we can help you be successful.”
Morese said ACES offers instructional programs and videos to help take the intimidation factor out of gardening. She added that many master gardeners at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market and other farmers markets are usually open to answering questions.
