Alabama retail businesses, beaches and government offices can reopen after 5 p.m. Thursday with social distancing restrictions, but restaurant dining rooms, entertainment venues and close-contact service providers such as hair salons remain closed, Gov. Kay Ivey said today.
Non-emergency medical and dental procedures also can resume. Retailers will be required to limit occupancy to 50% of normal load and keep customers separated by at least 6 feet.
“What our citizens have done is working,” Ivey said, saying the state's stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Thursday. “The people of Alabama have done things to stay well.”
The stay-at-home order went into effect April 4.
The new safer-at-home order will expire May 15. It keeps the prohibition on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people, but explicitly allows events where participants remain in their cars.
The new order from State Health Officer Scott Harris encourages individuals, especially in vulnerable groups, to continue limiting trips outside the home and practicing personal responsibility such as frequent hand washing.
“The threat is not over,” Ivey said. “We must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing.”
Some highlights of the new order:
• On beaches: Gatherings are limited to fewer than 10 people. Anyone using a beach "must maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between himself or herself and all persons from a different household."
• Close contact service providers that remain closed include: barber shops, hair salons (other than hair restoration centers), waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body art facilities and tattoo services and massage therapy establishments and services (other than for medically prescribed services).
• Entertainment venues that remain closed include: night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums), racetracks, indoor children’s play areas, adult entertainment venues, casinos, bingo halls and venues operated by social clubs/
• Athletic facilities and activities that remain closed: fitness centers and commercial gyms, spas, yoga, barre, and spin facilities, sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet, activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment, activities on commercial or public playground equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.