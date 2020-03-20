TRINITY — Voting for Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. board of trustees is set for April 11, and because of the new coronavirus concerns, food and entertainment will not be provided this year, company officials said.
“While we are strongly encouraging everyone to vote by mail, there will be in-person voting from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 11,” said JWEMC spokesman Michael Cornelison.
JWEMC will not be giving out door prizes or registration gifts this year, he said, but voters will be automatically registered for voting gifts.
JWEMC provides electrical service to more than 40,000 customers in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
