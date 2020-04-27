Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, and three other senators are asking the U.S. attorney general’s office to open an investigation into possible price fixing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The profit discrepancies between packers and independent ranchers is egregious, and merits a long-overdue antitrust investigation into the consolidated meat packing industry,” the senators wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday. “The federal government must act on this issue soon or America’s cow calf operators, as well as small and medium size feeders will go out of business while multi-national corporations continue to reap record profits. … Evidence of price fixing is now even clearer as the nation reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet again, as the demand for beef increases nationwide, live cattle futures are sinking.”
Mitchell Henry of Moulton and state Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, both cattle farmers, have said they have been adversely impacted by the low prices.
